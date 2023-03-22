Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NBA Glance

22 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 23 .681
Philadelphia 48 23 .676 ½
New York 42 31 .575
Brooklyn 39 33 .542 10
Toronto 35 37 .486 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 39 34 .534
Atlanta 36 36 .500
Washington 32 40 .444
Orlando 30 43 .411 9
Charlotte 23 50 .315 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718
Cleveland 46 28 .622
Chicago 34 37 .479 17
Indiana 32 40 .444 19½
Detroit 16 57 .219 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 27 .620
Dallas 36 36 .500
New Orleans 35 37 .486
San Antonio 19 53 .264 25½
Houston 18 54 .250 26½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 48 24 .667
Minnesota 36 37 .493 12½
Oklahoma City 35 36 .493 12½
Utah 35 36 .493 12½
Portland 31 40 .437 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 28 .606
Phoenix 38 33 .535 5
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528
Golden State 37 36 .507 7
L.A. Lakers 35 37 .486

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Charlotte 115, Indiana 109

Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT

Minnesota 140, New York 134

Golden State 121, Houston 108

Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 122, Washington 112

Atlanta 129, Detroit 107

Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109

New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

