NBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Philadelphia
|48
|23
|.676
|½
|New York
|42
|31
|.575
|7½
|Brooklyn
|39
|33
|.542
|10
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Atlanta
|36
|36
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|32
|40
|.444
|6½
|Orlando
|30
|43
|.411
|9
|Charlotte
|23
|50
|.315
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|51
|20
|.718
|—
|Cleveland
|46
|28
|.622
|6½
|Chicago
|34
|37
|.479
|17
|Indiana
|32
|40
|.444
|19½
|Detroit
|16
|57
|.219
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Dallas
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|New Orleans
|35
|37
|.486
|9½
|San Antonio
|19
|53
|.264
|25½
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|26½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|37
|.493
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|Utah
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|Portland
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|Phoenix
|38
|33
|.535
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Golden State
|37
|36
|.507
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|37
|.486
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Monday's Games
Charlotte 115, Indiana 109
Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT
Minnesota 140, New York 134
Golden State 121, Houston 108
Memphis 112, Dallas 108
Utah 128, Sacramento 120
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 122, Washington 112
Atlanta 129, Detroit 107
Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109
New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.