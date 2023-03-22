Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Giants 4, Rangers 0

22 Mar, 2023
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 10 0 Totals 31 4 7 1
M.Smien 2b 4 0 2 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0
C.Sager ss 4 0 2 0 W.Flres 1b 4 0 1 0
B.Mller 1b 4 0 0 0 Crwford ss 1 0 1 0
Jo.Heim c 4 0 2 0 Proctor ss 1 0 0 0
Grssman rf 3 0 1 0 D.Vllar 3b 3 0 0 0
Ke.Moss lf 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Sabol lf 3 0 2 0
Gterrez cf 1 0 0 0 Schmitt dh 4 1 0 0
McCrthy lf 3 0 1 0 Johnson cf 4 1 1 1
Ornelas 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 2 0 1 0
Sa.Leon dh 2 0 0 0 Aerbach c 1 0 0 0
Bnnster ph 1 0 0 0 B.Wsely 2b 3 1 0 0
Jnkwski cf 3 0 1 0
Texas 000 000 000 - 0
San Francisco 002 101 00(x) - 4

E_Gray (1), Seager (1), Miller (2), Flores (1). DP_Texas 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), Conforto (1), Johnson (4). SB_Johnson (12), Bart (2). CS_Jankowski (1), Sabol (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray L, 2-1 4 2-3 4 3 0 2 2
Burke 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes 2-3 1 1 0 2 0
King 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sborz 1 2 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Stripling W, 1-1 4 2-3 6 0 0 0 4
Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0
Junis H, 1 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Junis (Leon).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker; .

T_2:30. A_8199

