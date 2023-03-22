Giants 4, Rangers 0

22 Mar, 2023
|Texas
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|0
|10
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|1
|M.Smien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|W.Flres 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Proctor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Vllar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Moss lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Sabol lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gterrez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McCrthy lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ornelas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sa.Leon dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aerbach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnnster ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wsely 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|101
|00(x)
|-
|4
E_Gray (1), Seager (1), Miller (2), Flores (1). DP_Texas 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), Conforto (1), Johnson (4). SB_Johnson (12), Bart (2). CS_Jankowski (1), Sabol (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gray L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Burke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|King
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Stripling W, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Junis H, 1
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Junis (Leon).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker; .
T_2:30. A_8199