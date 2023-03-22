Giants 4, Rangers 0

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 10 0 Totals 31 4 7 1 M.Smien 2b 4 0 2 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 0 2 0 W.Flres 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Mller 1b 4 0 0 0 Crwford ss 1 0 1 0 Jo.Heim c 4 0 2 0 Proctor ss 1 0 0 0 Grssman rf 3 0 1 0 D.Vllar 3b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Moss lf 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Sabol lf 3 0 2 0 Gterrez cf 1 0 0 0 Schmitt dh 4 1 0 0 McCrthy lf 3 0 1 0 Johnson cf 4 1 1 1 Ornelas 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 2 0 1 0 Sa.Leon dh 2 0 0 0 Aerbach c 1 0 0 0 Bnnster ph 1 0 0 0 B.Wsely 2b 3 1 0 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 1 0

Texas 000 000 000 - 0 San Francisco 002 101 00(x) - 4

E_Gray (1), Seager (1), Miller (2), Flores (1). DP_Texas 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), Conforto (1), Johnson (4). SB_Johnson (12), Bart (2). CS_Jankowski (1), Sabol (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray L, 2-1 4 2-3 4 3 0 2 2 Burke 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 King 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sborz 1 2 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Stripling W, 1-1 4 2-3 6 0 0 0 4 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 Junis H, 1 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Junis (Leon).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker; .

T_2:30. A_8199