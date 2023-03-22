Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Monday's Matches
Colon 1, Newell's 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1
Friday's Match
Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Tigre 0
CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Independiente 2, Colon 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1
Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1
Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3
Talleres 0, Banfield 1
Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2
Monday's Matches
Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0
Huracan 0, Rosario Central 2
Lanus 0, Argentinos 0
Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 4, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Thursday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 8 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
River Plate vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.