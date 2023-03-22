Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Results

22 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Monday's Matches

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday's Match

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3

Talleres 0, Banfield 1

Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2

Monday's Matches

Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan 0, Rosario Central 2

Lanus 0, Argentinos 0

Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 4, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Thursday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 8 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Gastón Gaudio y Helena Ayerza fueron padres: el tierno mensaje de bienvenida al pequeño Vicente

Gastón Gaudio y Helena Ayerza fueron padres: el tierno mensaje de bienvenida al pequeño Vicente

Hace 1 hora

La seductora oferta del Inter para quedarse con Mateo Retegui: el “camino Lautaro Martínez” como anzuelo

“Otra vez”: el llamativo look del Dibu Martínez para los festejos de la Selección y la reacción de su esposa

El Vélez de Gareca goleó 4-0 a Central Córdoba en el cierre de la fecha por la Liga Profesional

La ex esposa de Scottie Pippen reveló detalles de su vida íntima: “Tuvimos sexo cuatro veces por noche todas las noches”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Padre de Debanhi Escobar respondió a El Norteño tras bromear sobre su polémica con Platanito

Padre de Debanhi Escobar respondió a El Norteño tras bromear sobre su polémica con Platanito

Hace 7 min

Alex Kaffie aseguró que Maxine Woodside hablaba “bajezas” de Pati Chapoy y la tachó de hipócrita

Héctor Soberón se defendió de las acusaciones de Michelle Vieth: “Me han juzgado y crucificado”

Quién es Daniela Spanic, actriz que estaría detrás de la supuesta demanda a Ventaneando

Antonio Berumen no fue vinculado a proceso tras denuncias por acoso y abuso sexual

TENDENCIAS

Una IA imaginó el remake de Terminator: Dwayne Johnson y Tom Holland son protagonistas

Una IA imaginó el remake de Terminator: Dwayne Johnson y Tom Holland son protagonistas

Hace 1 hora

Qué es la histaminosis, la enfermedad poco frecuente reconocida en Argentina recientemente

El emoji ofensivo que reciben los usuarios que envían correos a Twitter

ChatGPT escribió un capítulo de “South Park”

Cuándo es funcional usar el modo avión y que no sea en un vuelo