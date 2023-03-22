Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

22 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 184 165
Hershey 60 37 16 5 2 81 178 153
Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177
Springfield 61 32 22 2 5 71 186 174
Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 187 190
Bridgeport 61 28 25 7 1 64 198 207
Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 185 196
WB/Scranton 61 25 26 5 5 60 167 181

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 61 40 18 2 1 83 206 185
Syracuse 60 30 22 5 3 68 207 194
Utica 61 30 23 6 2 68 183 184
Rochester 60 28 25 4 3 63 195 202
Belleville 62 27 28 6 1 61 199 223
Laval 61 25 26 7 3 60 211 217
Cleveland 59 26 26 5 2 59 192 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 61 33 17 8 3 77 221 177
Milwaukee 60 35 20 3 2 75 198 172
Manitoba 60 33 19 5 3 74 190 183
Rockford 61 29 23 5 4 67 185 201
Iowa 62 29 24 5 4 67 183 186
Chicago 59 26 27 3 3 58 178 205
Grand Rapids 61 25 29 4 3 57 169 219

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 62 43 15 3 1 90 223 155
Coachella Valley 59 41 12 4 2 88 219 156
Abbotsford 62 35 21 2 4 76 206 181
Colorado 61 33 20 5 3 74 182 162
Ontario 61 30 26 4 1 65 182 181
Bakersfield 60 29 27 2 2 62 180 187
Tucson 61 27 28 6 0 60 185 204
San Jose 61 26 30 1 4 57 173 213
Henderson 62 23 34 0 5 51 164 184
San Diego 61 19 41 1 0 39 156 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Coachella Valley 1

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 8, San Jose 0

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

