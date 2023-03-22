Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TAIWAN-GERMANY/

Por REUTERSyMAR 22

22 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

German education minister holds news conference during Taiwan visit

Start: 22 Mar 2023 05:34 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2023 06:30 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - German Education Minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, holds a news conference in Taipei on the last day of her two-day visit.

Cameraperson: Fabian Hamacher

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL GERMAN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Maravilla Martínez, tras ganar por KO en el primer round: “Estoy a punto caramelo, que no te hagan creer que a los 48 años estás terminado”

Maravilla Martínez, tras ganar por KO en el primer round: “Estoy a punto caramelo, que no te hagan creer que a los 48 años estás terminado”

Hace 1 hora

¿Qué opinan los hinchas de Boca Juniors sobre la ampliación de la Bombonera?

El torneo inolvidable del pequeño Messi y el primer verano con Antonela en Mar del Plata: “Lo tenía muerto”

De jugar en la última categoría del Ascenso argentino y entrenarse en Independiente a dirigir a Panamá ante los campeones del mundo

Gastón Gaudio y Helena Ayerza fueron padres: el tierno mensaje de bienvenida al pequeño Vicente

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Abogado de Daniela Spanic reveló los motivos de la orden de aprehensión contra Pati Chapoy

Abogado de Daniela Spanic reveló los motivos de la orden de aprehensión contra Pati Chapoy

Hace 38 min

Acusaron a Martha Debayle de copiar look de "Tár" a Cate Blanchett

Abogado de Gloria Trevi pidió a Chumel Torres que “deje de mentir”

Alessandra Rosaldo y Eugenio Derbez quieren casarse otra vez

Padre de Debanhi Escobar respondió a El Norteño tras bromear sobre su polémica con Platanito

TENDENCIAS

Entre hierbas y maridajes: por qué el vermut es el trago del momento

Entre hierbas y maridajes: por qué el vermut es el trago del momento

Hace 2 horas

La obesidad dificulta el diagnóstico de las enfermedades cardiovasculares, según un experto de la Clínica Mayo de EEUU

Expertos de Harvard crearon una ‘superbacteria’ inmune a todas las infecciones virales de la naturaleza

Pinterest pública las tendencias del Fashion Week 2023

Una IA imaginó el remake de Terminator: Dwayne Johnson y Tom Holland son protagonistas