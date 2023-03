ADVISORY POLAND-JAPAN/

Japanese PM Kishida and Polish counterpart Morawiecki speak to media

Start: 22 Mar 2023 07:30 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2023 08:30 GMT

WARSAW, POLAND - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki give statement after bilateral meeting.

CAMERA PERSON: Kuba Stezycki

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com