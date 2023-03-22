Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/RENEW

Por REUTERSyMAR 22

22 Mar, 2023
EU's centrist leaders gather for pre-summit meeting

Start: 23 Mar 2023 08:15 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 08:55 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders from the Renew grouping of centrist EU parties -- which includes French President Emmanuel Macron -- arrive for a meeting before the full summit of 27 leaders in Brussels.

Live Coordination: Clement Rossignol

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

