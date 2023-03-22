ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/RENEW

22 Mar, 2023
EU's centrist leaders gather for pre-summit meeting
Start: 23 Mar 2023 08:15 GMT
End: 23 Mar 2023 08:55 GMT
BRUSSELS - Leaders from the Renew grouping of centrist EU parties -- which includes French President Emmanuel Macron -- arrive for a meeting before the full summit of 27 leaders in Brussels.
Live Coordination: Clement Rossignol
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com