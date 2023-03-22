ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS-EU--POSSIBLE ONLY

British PM Sunak takes questions in parliament, followed by vote on Northern Ireland agreement
Start: 22 Mar 2023 11:30 GMT
End: 22 Mar 2023 12:30 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament. After, British lawmakers vote on whether to back the central element of the government's recent deal with the European Union to reform post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland in the first parliamentary test for the agreement.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - PMQs
FOLLOWED BY- 10-minute rule motion
FOLLOWED BY - Debate and vote on central element of deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
