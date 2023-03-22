ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS-EU--POSSIBLE ONLY

British PM Sunak takes questions in parliament, followed by vote on Northern Ireland agreement

Start: 22 Mar 2023 11:30 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2023 12:30 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament. After, British lawmakers vote on whether to back the central element of the government's recent deal with the European Union to reform post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland in the first parliamentary test for the agreement.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - PMQs

FOLLOWED BY- 10-minute rule motion

FOLLOWED BY - Debate and vote on central element of deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1 - NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com