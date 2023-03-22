Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Por REUTERSyMAR 22

22 Mar, 2023
Boris Johnson gives evidence in 'partygate' inquiry

Start: 22 Mar 2023 13:45 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2023 14:45 GMT

LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives evidence to an inquiry into whether he intentionally misled parliament about illegal parties at his Downing Street office and residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT YV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

