Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Rockies 5, Dodgers 1

21 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 3 0 0 0
D.Avans lf 1 0 0 0 Morales 1b 1 1 1 0
C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0 M.Tglia 1b 3 0 0 0
Freland ss 1 1 1 0 Dr.Romo c 1 1 1 0
Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 Montero 3b 3 0 0 0
B.Zmmer cf 1 0 0 0 A.Schnk 3b 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 0 Mstakas dh 3 0 0 0
B.Lewis ph 1 0 1 1 Goodman dh 0 0 0 0
M.Vrgas 2b 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 3 1 1 0
Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0 Stovall 2b 1 0 0 1
S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0 C.Mntes ss 3 2 2 0
Wlliams 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Kiser ss 0 0 0 1
Ry.Ward 1b 3 0 1 0 Za.Veen lf 3 0 1 1
Freitas c 2 0 0 0 Boswell cf 1 0 0 0
Fduccia c 1 0 0 0 B.Doyle cf 3 0 2 2
C.Tcker 2b 2 0 0 0
Thmpson rf 1 0 0 0
LA Dodgers 000 000 001 - 1
Colorado 020 100 02(x) - 5

E_Ward (1), Stovall (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Montes (2), Doyle (3). SB_Freeland (1), Doyle (4). SF_Kaiser.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson L, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vesia 1 1 1 1 0 3
Acosta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pilarski 1 0 0 0 0 3
Morillo 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Hughes W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 4
Seabold H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Hand H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 0
Mears H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Koch 1 2 1 0 0 1

WP_Acosta.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Paul Clemons;.

T_2:18. A_11066

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Maravilla Martínez debuta en el Luna Park en el homenaje a Ringo Bonavena: hora, TV, la cartelera y todo lo que tenés que saber

Maravilla Martínez debuta en el Luna Park en el homenaje a Ringo Bonavena: hora, TV, la cartelera y todo lo que tenés que saber

Hace 1 hora

Las memorias de Pedro González, gloria de River y San Lorenzo: del gol que hizo enojar a su papá al codazo de “bienvenida” de Passarella y la lección de Perfumo

La historia de Marito, el utilero de la Selección y uno de los personajes más queridos por Messi: sus anécdotas y la intimidad del plantel campeón del mundo

“Esto no se sabía, ¿no?”: Piqué reveló sin querer el retiro de una ex figura del Barcelona al que apodaban el “nuevo Messi”

Con un nuevo líder, así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional al cabo de ocho fechas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hija de Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín habló por primera vez de la ruptura

Hija de Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín habló por primera vez de la ruptura

Hace 55 min

Edson Zúñiga “El Norteño” hizo una broma sobre Mario Escobar

Un siglo más tarde, sin novedad en el frente

Ana María Alvarado exhibió que Nodal no logró llenar concierto en Acapulco

Salinas Pliego respaldó a Pati Chapoy y Ventaneando ante orden de aprehensión

TENDENCIAS

La inserción escolar y social es la principal deuda con los niños y adolescentes con síndrome de Down

La inserción escolar y social es la principal deuda con los niños y adolescentes con síndrome de Down

Hace 58 min

La emocionante proeza del primer atleta con parálisis cerebral que logró completar una maratón

Cuáles son los países con mayor expectativa de vida

Las 6 claves para comprender la importancia de los bosques para la humanidad

Una mutación génica convierte a un grupo de hormigas en aspirantes a reinas parásitas