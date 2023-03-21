Rockies 5, Dodgers 1

21 Mar, 2023
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Avans lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freland ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dr.Romo c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Schnk 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lewis ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Goodman dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brigman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stovall 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S.Dggar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mntes ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kiser ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ry.Ward 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Za.Veen lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Boswell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fduccia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|C.Tcker 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LA Dodgers
|000
|000
|001
|-
|1
|Colorado
|020
|100
|02(x)
|-
|5
E_Ward (1), Stovall (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Montes (2), Doyle (3). SB_Freeland (1), Doyle (4). SF_Kaiser.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vesia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Acosta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cyr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pilarski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morillo
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Hughes W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Seabold H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mears H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Koch
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Acosta.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Paul Clemons;.
T_2:18. A_11066