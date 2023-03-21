Rockies 5, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 8 5 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 3 0 0 0 D.Avans lf 1 0 0 0 Morales 1b 1 1 1 0 C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0 M.Tglia 1b 3 0 0 0 Freland ss 1 1 1 0 Dr.Romo c 1 1 1 0 Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 Montero 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 1 0 0 0 A.Schnk 3b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 1 0 Mstakas dh 3 0 0 0 B.Lewis ph 1 0 1 1 Goodman dh 0 0 0 0 M.Vrgas 2b 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 3 1 1 0 Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0 Stovall 2b 1 0 0 1 S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0 C.Mntes ss 3 2 2 0 Wlliams 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Kiser ss 0 0 0 1 Ry.Ward 1b 3 0 1 0 Za.Veen lf 3 0 1 1 Freitas c 2 0 0 0 Boswell cf 1 0 0 0 Fduccia c 1 0 0 0 B.Doyle cf 3 0 2 2 C.Tcker 2b 2 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 1 0 0 0

LA Dodgers 000 000 001 - 1 Colorado 020 100 02(x) - 5

E_Ward (1), Stovall (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Montes (2), Doyle (3). SB_Freeland (1), Doyle (4). SF_Kaiser.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ferguson L, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 Vesia 1 1 1 1 0 3 Acosta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pilarski 1 0 0 0 0 3 Morillo 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Hughes W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 4 Seabold H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Hand H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rogers H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 Mears H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Koch 1 2 1 0 0 1

WP_Acosta.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Paul Clemons;.

T_2:18. A_11066