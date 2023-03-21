Orioles 6, Red Sox 2

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 34 6 11 5 C.Arryo 2b 4 0 1 0 Au.Hays cf 4 0 1 0 B.Dlbec 3b 4 0 0 0 Rtschmn c 2 1 1 1 A.Dvall dh 3 2 2 1 N.Mzara rf 1 0 0 0 Hmilton dh 0 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 4 0 2 1 Kjrstad dh 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 4 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 2 2 1 R.Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Cstro rf 1 0 0 0 R.Urias 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Alfro c 4 0 1 0 C.Cwser cf 1 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Ugeto lf 1 0 0 0 Cameron lf 1 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 2 0 O'Hearn lf 3 1 1 0 Paulino ss 1 0 0 0 C.Norby 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Mateo ss 3 1 2 1 C.Burns ss 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 0 1 2

Boston 000 101 000 - 2 Baltimore 231 000 00(x) - 6

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Duvall (2), Palka (2), Alfaro (3), Mountcastle (7), Frazier (2), Mateo (2). HR_Duvall (4), Rutschman (4), Mountcastle (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale L, 1-1 5 9 6 6 1 2 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mosqueda 1 1 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Irvin W, 2-0 5 7 2 2 0 3 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bazardo 1 0 0 0 1 0 Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Mosqueda.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Stewart;.

T_2:06. A_5746