Orioles 6, Red Sox 2

21 Mar, 2023
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|5
|C.Arryo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Hays cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rtschmn c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Dvall dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kjrstad dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|R.Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cstro rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Alfro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Ugeto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O'Hearn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Paulino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Burns ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|000
|101
|000
|-
|2
|Baltimore
|231
|000
|00(x)
|-
|6
DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Duvall (2), Palka (2), Alfaro (3), Mountcastle (7), Frazier (2), Mateo (2). HR_Duvall (4), Rutschman (4), Mountcastle (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale L, 1-1
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mosqueda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Irvin W, 2-0
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bazardo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Mosqueda.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Stewart;.
T_2:06. A_5746