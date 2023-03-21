Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

21 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 23 .681
Philadelphia 48 23 .676 ½
New York 42 31 .575
Brooklyn 39 32 .549
Toronto 35 37 .486 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 39 34 .534
Atlanta 35 36 .493 3
Washington 32 39 .451 6
Orlando 29 43 .403
Charlotte 23 50 .315 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718
Cleveland 45 28 .616 7
Chicago 34 37 .479 17
Indiana 32 40 .444 19½
Detroit 16 56 .222 35½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 43 27 .614
Dallas 36 35 .507
New Orleans 34 37 .479
San Antonio 19 52 .268 24½
Houston 18 53 .254 25½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 48 24 .667
Minnesota 36 37 .493 12½
Oklahoma City 35 36 .493 12½
Utah 34 36 .486 13
Portland 31 40 .437 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 27 .614
Phoenix 38 33 .535
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 6
Golden State 36 36 .500 8
L.A. Lakers 35 37 .486 9

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Charlotte 115, Indiana 109

Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT

Minnesota 140, New York 134

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

