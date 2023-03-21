Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Nationals 3, Mets 2

21 Mar, 2023
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 28 3 3 3
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 2 1 1 0
S.Marte rf 3 1 1 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1
Cnsegra cf 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 0 Dckrson dh 3 0 1 2
J.Arauz ss 1 1 1 0 Ke.Ruiz c 3 0 0 0
To.Pham cf 3 0 1 1 L.Grcia 2b 4 0 0 0
Stewart rf 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas lf 3 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Garrett rf 1 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 1 0 1 1 C.Abrms ss 3 1 0 0
Vientos 1b 3 0 1 0 Al.Call rf 1 1 0 0
Winaker 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Green rf 1 0 0 0
Narvaez c 3 0 1 0
M.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0
Br.Baty dh 1 0 0 0
Lcastro cf 3 0 0 0
NY Mets 100 000 001 - 2
Washington 100 010 10(x) - 3

LOB_New York 5, Washington 9. 2B_Arauz (1), Vientos (5), Dickerson (3). SB_Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Verlander L, 2-1 4 2-3 2 2 2 6 3
Muckenhirn 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Lavender 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3
Washington
Corbin W, 1-2 6 5 1 1 0 5
Edwards Jr. H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Finnegan H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Balk_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ramon De Jesus;.

T_2:23. A_3749

