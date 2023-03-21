Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

LPGA Tour Schedule

21 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)

Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Lilia Vu)

March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship (Jin Young Ko)

March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China (canceled)

March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.

April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles

May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship, Wonju, South Korea

Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Lionel Scaloni habló en la previa del amistoso con Panamá para festejar el título: “El Mundial ya pasó y tengo nuevos retos”

Lionel Scaloni habló en la previa del amistoso con Panamá para festejar el título: “El Mundial ya pasó y tengo nuevos retos”

Hace 1 min

Avanza la causa por lavado de dinero contra un ex directivo de San Lorenzo: un juez le ordenó al club que entregue documentación

Canelo vs. Ryder: precio y dónde comprar boletos para la pelea del 6 de mayo en Guadalajara

Pumas anunció a Raúl Alpízar como su director técnico interino

Los detalles de la fiesta de la selección argentina en el Monumental: qué artistas tocarán en vivo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Creador de la serie Daredevil arremetió contra Jenna Ortega por su “tóxica actitud”

Creador de la serie Daredevil arremetió contra Jenna Ortega por su “tóxica actitud”

Hace 34 min

Zack Snyder revela de que se trata su misterioso proyecto

Por qué Lupillo Rivera fue operado de emergencia en CDMX

Cillian Murphy protagonizará y producirá una nueva película respaldada por Matt Damon y Ben Affleck

Poncho de Nigris reaccionó a críticas por su estilo de crianza: “Si te pegan, defiéndete”

TENDENCIAS

Una pareja de tortugas ancianas dio nuevas esperanzas a su especie

Una pareja de tortugas ancianas dio nuevas esperanzas a su especie

Hace 39 min

Qué empleos serían remplazados por la inteligencia artificial

Cómo descargar iOS 16.4 antes de su lanzamiento oficial

El motivo por el que Steve Jobs apoyaba el teletrabajo

La diferencia entre remake, remaster y reboot en los videojuegos