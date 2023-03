ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 61 41 18 2 0 84 233 189 Reading 60 35 21 4 0 74 214 173 Maine 59 33 23 2 1 69 213 171 Worcester 62 32 27 3 0 67 202 206 Adirondack 60 24 26 8 2 58 197 210 Trois-Rivieres 60 23 35 2 0 48 178 232 Norfolk 61 16 40 2 3 37 170 270

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 61 36 20 4 1 77 216 172 Jacksonville 60 36 20 3 1 76 192 172 Florida 59 33 18 4 4 74 196 174 Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183 Atlanta 63 32 25 5 1 70 200 213 Orlando 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 223 Savannah 62 23 29 9 1 56 175 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 61 40 12 6 3 89 226 170 Toledo 62 41 15 4 2 88 222 145 Indy 61 37 21 3 0 77 215 179 Fort Wayne 60 30 24 4 2 66 226 229 Wheeling 61 25 31 5 0 55 189 204 Kalamazoo 60 23 33 4 0 50 141 189 Iowa 61 16 32 12 1 45 156 224

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 60 48 9 2 1 99 247 129 Allen 59 30 27 1 1 62 214 220 Kansas City 60 27 25 6 2 62 187 196 Utah 60 29 28 3 0 61 181 220 Wichita 61 28 28 5 0 61 190 196 Rapid City 60 29 30 1 0 59 202 224 Tulsa 59 19 32 7 1 46 175 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 9:10 p.m.