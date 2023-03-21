Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

21 Mar, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 8 6 0 2 14 5 18
San Lorenzo 8 5 1 2 10 4 16
Defensa y Justicia 8 4 2 2 11 6 14
Racing Club 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
Newell's 8 4 2 2 9 7 14
Talleres 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
Lanus 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
Instituto AC Cordoba 8 3 4 1 11 8 13
Huracan 7 3 3 1 12 8 12
Godoy Cruz 8 4 0 4 7 7 12
Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 9 8 11
Rosario Central 7 3 2 2 8 11 11
Belgrano 8 3 2 3 5 9 11
Argentinos 7 3 1 3 7 5 10
CA Platense 8 2 4 2 11 13 10
Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
Barracas Central 8 2 3 3 9 10 9
Banfield 8 2 3 3 4 6 9
Sarmiento 8 2 2 4 10 11 8
Independiente 8 1 5 2 7 9 8
CA Central Cordoba SE 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
Tigre 8 2 2 4 8 11 8
Arsenal 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
Estudiantes 8 2 2 4 7 11 8
Gimnasia 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
Santa Fe 8 1 4 3 6 9 7
Atletico Tucuman 8 1 4 3 5 10 7
Colon 8 0 5 3 6 10 5

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3

Talleres 0, Banfield 1

Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2

Monday, March 20

Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

