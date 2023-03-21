Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Results

21 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday's Matches

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday's Match

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3

Talleres 0, Banfield 1

Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2

Monday's Matches

Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El desafío extremo de Luis Enrique en una de las carreras de Mountain Bike más exigentes del mundo: “Es sufrir y sufrir”

El desafío extremo de Luis Enrique en una de las carreras de Mountain Bike más exigentes del mundo: “Es sufrir y sufrir”

Hace 1 min

La decisión que tomó el entrenador de Francia con Mbappé luego de la final perdida ante Argentina en el Mundial de Qatar

Tras la derrota de San Lorenzo ante Newell’s, Lanús empata 0-0 con Argentinos Juniors

El error de interpretación detrás de la explicación del árbitro Jorge Baliño sobre el penal no sancionado para Boca Juniors ante Instituto

La postura de Hugo Ibarra que sorprendió en Boca Juniors: los detalles de la práctica sorpresa y el careo con los jugadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maryfer Centeno analizó el llanto de Kalimba tras denuncia de acoso sexual

Maryfer Centeno analizó el llanto de Kalimba tras denuncia de acoso sexual

Hace 51 min

Pati Chapoy se dijo víctima de una injusticia tras supuesta orden de aprehensión

Una ex novia de Bad Bunny lo demandó por USD 40 millones

Murió el actor Alfredo “Pelón” Solares a los 88 años

Ellas han sido los grandes amores de Lupillo Rivera

TENDENCIAS

Apple usará los AirPods para detectar problemas de salud auditivos

Apple usará los AirPods para detectar problemas de salud auditivos

Hace 47 min

Las 3 falsas creencias que influyen para que la pandemia aún continúe

La hipertensión no es sólo un problema de adultos, cómo afecta a los adolescentes

A 3 años del ASPO: claroscuros de una medida pandémica global

Científicos españoles desarrollaron un fármaco para mejorar la resistencia de las plantas a la sequía