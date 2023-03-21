Argentine Results

21 Mar, 2023
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0
River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1
Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0
Monday's Matches
Colon 1, Newell's 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1
Friday's Match
Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Tigre 0
CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Independiente 2, Colon 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1
Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1
Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3
Talleres 0, Banfield 1
Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2
Monday's Matches
Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.