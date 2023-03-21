AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 184 165 Hershey 60 37 16 5 2 81 178 153 Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177 Springfield 61 32 22 2 5 71 186 174 Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 187 190 Bridgeport 61 28 25 7 1 64 198 207 Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 185 196 WB/Scranton 61 25 26 5 5 60 167 181

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 61 40 18 2 1 83 206 185 Utica 61 30 23 6 2 68 183 184 Syracuse 59 29 22 5 3 66 204 192 Rochester 59 28 25 4 2 62 193 199 Belleville 62 27 28 6 1 61 199 223 Laval 61 25 26 7 3 60 211 217 Cleveland 59 26 26 5 2 59 192 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 60 32 17 8 3 75 218 176 Milwaukee 60 35 20 3 2 75 198 172 Manitoba 60 33 19 5 3 74 190 183 Rockford 61 29 23 5 4 67 185 201 Iowa 62 29 24 5 4 67 183 186 Chicago 59 26 27 3 3 58 178 205 Grand Rapids 61 25 29 4 3 57 169 219

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 62 43 15 3 1 90 223 155 Coachella Valley 58 41 11 4 2 88 218 153 Abbotsford 62 35 21 2 4 76 206 181 Colorado 60 32 20 5 3 72 174 162 Ontario 60 30 25 4 1 65 181 177 Bakersfield 60 29 27 2 2 62 180 187 Tucson 60 26 28 6 0 58 181 203 San Jose 60 26 29 1 4 57 173 205 Henderson 62 23 34 0 5 51 164 184 San Diego 61 19 41 1 0 39 156 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.