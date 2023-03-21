ADVISORY MALI-SECURITY/FRANCE

21 Mar, 2023
Macron welcomes French journalist held as hostage in Mali
Start: 21 Mar 2023 11:02 GMT
End: 21 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY- Freed French hostage journalist Olivier Dubois, who had been held hostage in Mali for nearly two years, is welcomed home by French President Emmanuel Macron, as he arrives in Villacoublay airport.
