ADVISORY MALI-SECURITY/FRANCE

Macron welcomes French journalist held as hostage in Mali

Start: 21 Mar 2023 11:02 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY- Freed French hostage journalist Olivier Dubois, who had been held hostage in Mali for nearly two years, is welcomed home by French President Emmanuel Macron, as he arrives in Villacoublay airport.

