ADVISORY MALI-SECURITY/FRANCE

Por REUTERSyMAR 21

21 Mar, 2023
Macron welcomes French journalist held as hostage in Mali

Start: 21 Mar 2023 11:02 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY- Freed French hostage journalist Olivier Dubois, who had been held hostage in Mali for nearly two years, is welcomed home by French President Emmanuel Macron, as he arrives in Villacoublay airport.

(Live production: Clotaire Achi)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

