ADVISORY FRANCE-PENSIONS/PARLIAMENT-PROTEST

21 Mar, 2023
Protesters opposing pension reforms gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night
Start: 21 Mar 2023 17:10 GMT
End: 21 Mar 2023 18:10 GMT
PARIS – Protesters opposing pension reforms, that were adopted into law in a contentious move by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night. In previous nights, protesters scuffled with police and burned objects around the capital.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com