Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-PENSIONS/PARLIAMENT-PROTEST

Por REUTERSyMAR 21

21 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Protesters opposing pension reforms gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night

Start: 21 Mar 2023 17:10 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 18:10 GMT

PARIS – Protesters opposing pension reforms, that were adopted into law in a contentious move by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night. In previous nights, protesters scuffled with police and burned objects around the capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El insulto que le valió la roja a Víctor Guzmán al finalizar el clásico contra América

El insulto que le valió la roja a Víctor Guzmán al finalizar el clásico contra América

Hace 9 min

Martina Navratilova anunció que está “libre de cáncer” a cuatro meses de iniciar el tratamiento

El millonario acuerdo que pone en un laberinto a Tottenham tras las explosivas declaraciones de Conte

La intimidad de la cena de Lionel Messi en Don Julio: los invitados a la exclusiva mesa y el pedido del rosarino ante la marea de fanáticos

Diego Cocca y los referentes que quiere dentro de la selección

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los directores ganadores del Oscar, The Daniels, ya estarían trabajando en el universo de “Star Wars”

Los directores ganadores del Oscar, The Daniels, ya estarían trabajando en el universo de “Star Wars”

Hace 13 min

Cazzu explotó ante preguntas sobre Belinda y El Sapito: “Deberían ser más creativos”

Ed Sheeran presentará su vida, su lado más íntimo y sus éxitos a través de Disney+

Argentina: lista de los 10 videos musicales que son tendencia en YouTube este martes

Platanito aseguró que está cansado de “actuar” sus disculpas tras hacer chistes ofensivos

TENDENCIAS

Dolor de cuello: causas, síntomas y tratamiento

Dolor de cuello: causas, síntomas y tratamiento

Hace 1 min

Alarma en Estados Unidos por la propagación de un hongo potencialmente mortal

Dengue en Argentina: confirmaron una muerte y casi 5.000 casos de la infección

Don Julio: cómo es la parrilla de Palermo elegida por Messi que figura en los mejores rankings del mundo

La ONU alertó que “la bomba climática” está a punto de explotar si no se frenan las emisiones cuanto antes