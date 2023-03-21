ADVISORY FRANCE-PENSIONS/PARLIAMENT-PROTEST

Protesters opposing pension reforms gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night

Start: 21 Mar 2023 17:10 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 18:10 GMT

PARIS – Protesters opposing pension reforms, that were adopted into law in a contentious move by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, gather in Paris for a sixth consecutive night. In previous nights, protesters scuffled with police and burned objects around the capital.

