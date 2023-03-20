Rockies 7, Royals 0

20 Mar, 2023
|Colorado
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|21
|0
|6
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Cope dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Prtto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Olvares lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tglia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Tolbert ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dngan 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Srven c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|L.Prter c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Za.Veen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|022
|030
|-
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|-
|0
E_Porter (2). DP_Colorado 0, Kansas City 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Serven (3), Beaty (4). HR_Montero (4), Toglia (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez W, 2-0
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kansas City
|Keller L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Dipoto
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka;.
T_1:21 (:23 delay). A_7741