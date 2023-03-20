Rockies 7, Royals 0

Colorado Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 7 8 7 Totals 21 0 6 0 E.Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 M.Mssey 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Brynt dh 2 1 1 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 Da.Cope dh 1 1 0 0 N.Prtto rf 3 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 1 2 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 3 0 1 0 Montero 3b 3 2 3 2 Olvares lf 2 0 0 0 M.Tglia 1b 3 1 1 3 K.Isbel cf 2 0 1 0 N.Jones rf 3 0 1 2 Tolbert ss 2 0 0 0 B.Doyle cf 3 0 0 0 C.Dngan 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Srven c 3 0 2 0 L.Prter c 2 0 1 0 Za.Veen lf 3 0 0 0

Colorado 022 030 - 7 Kansas City 000 000 - 0

E_Porter (2). DP_Colorado 0, Kansas City 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Serven (3), Beaty (4). HR_Montero (4), Toglia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Marquez W, 2-0 5 6 0 0 1 4

Kansas City Keller L, 2-1 4 2-3 7 7 6 2 4 Dipoto 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, John Libka;.

T_1:21 (:23 delay). A_7741