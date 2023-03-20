Red Sox 9, Phillies 5

Boston Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 9 8 9 Totals 31 5 5 5 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 4 B.Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Rsier cf 1 1 1 0 C.Cnnon 2b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 L.Rvelo ss 1 0 0 0 D L Crz 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Lendo ss 0 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 2 J.Alfro c 3 0 1 0 Mrtinez ss 1 0 0 0 S.Scott c 0 1 0 0 Ed.Sosa cf 2 0 1 0 D.Palka 1b 2 0 1 0 Pterson lf 1 0 0 0 B.Jrdan 1b 1 0 1 1 Guthrie ss 3 0 0 0 N.Crook rf 4 0 0 0 C.Frgus cf 1 0 0 0 N.Dcker rf 0 0 0 1 J.Haley 3b 2 0 0 0 Ch.Koss 3b 4 2 1 0 M.Tatum 3b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Lugo 3b 0 0 0 1 W.Wlson lf 3 0 0 0 Ftzgrld lf 4 1 1 1 Whitley rf 1 0 0 0 Dearden lf 0 0 0 0 McDwell c 2 2 1 0 Hrnndez dh 2 1 0 0 D Frtas c 1 0 0 0 N.Sgard 2b 3 1 1 1 Roberts dh 3 2 1 2

Boston 010 104 003 - 9 Philadelphia 102 020 000 - 5

E_Stott (2), Martinez (1). DP_Boston 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Palka (1), Koss (1), Castellanos (1), McDowell (1). HR_Allen (1), Fitzgerald (1), Hoskins (3), Roberts (1). SB_McDowell (1). CS_Goodrum (1), Guthrie (2). SF_Lugo.

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta 4 4 4 4 2 5 Cellucci 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 Guerrero W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Bello H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Brasier H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia Ortiz 2 2 1 1 2 2 Cobb 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bowden H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Jewell H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hernandez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 4 3 2 0 Martinez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Crouse 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lehman 1 1 3 2 1 2 Killgore 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Ortiz (Hernandez), Jewell (Palka), Killgore (Dearden).

WP_Pivetta.

PB_Alfaro.

Balk_Cellucci.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Phil Cuzzi;.

T_3:04. A_10237