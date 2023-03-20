Rays 1, Blue Jays 0

20 Mar, 2023
|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Sprnger rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Brger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Frnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Lowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|V.Capra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Rudd lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Qsar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|V.Brjan ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|00(x)
|-
|1
E_Hulsizer (3). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gray (5), Raley (1). SB_Springer 2 (2), Brujan (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Manoah L, 1-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen W, 2-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beeks H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cleavinger H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Manoah (Franco).
WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye;.
T_2:02. A_6117