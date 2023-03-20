Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Rays 1, Blue Jays 0

20 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 6 1
Sprnger rf 2 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0
A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0 Collins 3b 1 0 0 0
Bchette ss 3 0 0 0 W.Frnco dh 3 0 0 0
Clement ss 0 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 2 0 1 1
Br.Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Jo.Lowe lf 2 0 0 0
Horwitz 1b 1 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 2b 1 0 1 0
V.Capra 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Mrgot rf 3 0 0 0
D.Vrsho cf 3 0 0 0 Hlsizer rf 1 0 0 0
Bernard cf 1 0 0 0 L.Raley 1b 2 0 2 0
Mrrfeld lf 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel 1b 1 0 0 0
Ja.Rudd lf 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 0 0 0 0
Espinal dh 2 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Brantly c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Qsar cf 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson ss 2 0 1 0
V.Brjan ss 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 000 - 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 00(x) - 1

E_Hulsizer (3). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gray (5), Raley (1). SB_Springer 2 (2), Brujan (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah L, 1-2 6 5 1 1 1 4
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 3
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W, 2-0 5 2 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Beeks H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 2
Cleavinger H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Thompson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Manoah (Franco).

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye;.

T_2:02. A_6117

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Boca Juniors perdió 3-2 con Instituto en un final lleno de polémicas y sumó su segunda derrota seguida en la Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors perdió 3-2 con Instituto en un final lleno de polémicas y sumó su segunda derrota seguida en la Liga Profesional

Hace 2 min

River Plate visita a Sarmiento en Junín en búsqueda de la cima de la Liga Profesional

La gran polémica de la derrota de Boca Juniors ante Instituto: por qué el árbitro debió haber sancionado penal de Carranza a Merentiel

Los mejores memes de la derrota de Boca ante Instituto con Ibarra en el centro de las bromas

El presagio del Kun Agüero en el triunfo del Barcelona en el Clásico y su explosión al final: “¡A llorar, madridistas!”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Joven señaló cancelación de boletos para Tame Impala adquiridos en Ticketmaster

Joven señaló cancelación de boletos para Tame Impala adquiridos en Ticketmaster

Hace 1 hora

Vive Latino 2023: Ricardo Monreal mostró su orgullo por los “paisanos” de Enjambre

Diego Boneta se descubrió “pidiendo tacos” como Luis Miguel y luego tomó terapia para dejar el personaje

“Power Rangers: Once & Always”: se revela primer vistazo a la villana y fecha de estreno

Paris Hilton habló sobre la burla que hizo Pink de su video íntimo

TENDENCIAS

Google crea un “celular de papel” para evitar distracciones en el trabajo

Google crea un “celular de papel” para evitar distracciones en el trabajo

Hace 1 hora

Qué es el “slow travel” y por qué podría ser la clave de unas vacaciones libres de estrés

El juego de Google para crear esculturas virtuales de arcilla

Las cinco estafas más comunes en Facebook

Disney obliga a Reddit a identificar a usuarios que filtren información sobre sus películas