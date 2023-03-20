Rays 1, Blue Jays 0

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 6 1 Sprnger rf 2 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0 Collins 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 0 0 W.Frnco dh 3 0 0 0 Clement ss 0 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 2 0 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Jo.Lowe lf 2 0 0 0 Horwitz 1b 1 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 2b 1 0 1 0 V.Capra 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Mrgot rf 3 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 3 0 0 0 Hlsizer rf 1 0 0 0 Bernard cf 1 0 0 0 L.Raley 1b 2 0 2 0 Mrrfeld lf 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel 1b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Rudd lf 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 0 0 0 0 Espinal dh 2 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Qsar cf 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 2 0 1 0 V.Brjan ss 1 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 000 - 0 Tampa Bay 001 000 00(x) - 1

E_Hulsizer (3). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gray (5), Raley (1). SB_Springer 2 (2), Brujan (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah L, 1-2 6 5 1 1 1 4 Richards 1 0 0 0 1 3 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Rasmussen W, 2-0 5 2 0 0 0 2 Fairbanks H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Beeks H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 Cleavinger H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Thompson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Manoah (Franco).

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye;.

T_2:02. A_6117