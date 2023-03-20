Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

20 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 48 22 .686
x-Boston 49 23 .681
New York 42 30 .583 7
Brooklyn 39 32 .549
Toronto 35 37 .486 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 39 34 .534
Atlanta 35 36 .493 3
Washington 32 39 .451 6
Orlando 29 42 .408 9
Charlotte 22 50 .306 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718
Cleveland 45 28 .616 7
Chicago 33 37 .471 17½
Indiana 32 39 .451 19
Detroit 16 56 .222 35½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 43 27 .614
Dallas 36 35 .507
New Orleans 34 37 .479
San Antonio 19 52 .268 24½
Houston 18 53 .254 25½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 48 24 .667
Oklahoma City 35 36 .493 12½
Minnesota 35 37 .486 13
Utah 34 36 .486 13
Portland 31 40 .437 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 27 .614
Phoenix 38 33 .535
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 6
Golden State 36 36 .500 8
L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Chicago 113, Miami 99

Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Memphis 133, Golden State 119

Utah 118, Boston 117

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional: River Plate se subió a la cima y Boca Juniors se alejó de la pelea

Así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional: River Plate se subió a la cima y Boca Juniors se alejó de la pelea

Hace 1 min

Las definiciones de Demichelis tras el triunfo a Sarmiento: por qué no puso a Borja y su gran objetivo con River Plate

Preocupación y alegría en un mismo cambio en River Plate: Nacho Fernández salió lesionado y lo reemplazó Matías Suárez

River Plate venció 2-0 a Sarmiento en Junín y es líder de la Liga Profesional

La fuerte autocrítica de Hugo Ibarra tras la dura caída de Boca Juniors y el llamativo gesto de Riquelme luego del tercer gol de Instituto

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Vive Latino 2023: la edición no transmitió en vivo las presentaciones

Vive Latino 2023: la edición no transmitió en vivo las presentaciones

Hace 0 min

Vive Latino 2023: personas que no pudieron asistir criticaron que no hubiera transmisión en línea

Lupillo Rivera fue hospitalizado de emergencia y suspendió algunas presentaciones

“Vecinos” y la última actuación de Ignacio López Tarso, ¿qué pasará con el personaje del actor?

El emotivo video que compartió Demi Moore de la celebración del cumpleaños de Bruce Willis

TENDENCIAS

Regresó Tan Biónica, Drake fan de la Scaloneta y los Z coparon el festival: algunos hitos de Lollapalooza 2023

Regresó Tan Biónica, Drake fan de la Scaloneta y los Z coparon el festival: algunos hitos de Lollapalooza 2023

Hace 23 min

Descubrieron un nuevo síntoma del COVID prolongado que puede detectarse hasta 6 meses después de la infección

Google crea un “celular de papel” para evitar distracciones en el trabajo

Qué es el “slow travel” y por qué podría ser la clave de unas vacaciones libres de estrés

El juego de Google para crear esculturas virtuales de arcilla