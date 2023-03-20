English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|3
|3
|66
|26
|69
|Man City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|61
|Man United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|50
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|4
|9
|52
|40
|49
|Newcastle
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39
|19
|47
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|42
|Brighton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46
|31
|42
|Brentford
|27
|10
|12
|5
|43
|34
|42
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|39
|Chelsea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|28
|38
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|39
|38
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|22
|38
|27
|Wolverhampton
|28
|7
|6
|15
|22
|41
|27
|Leeds
|27
|6
|8
|13
|35
|44
|26
|Everton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|22
|40
|26
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22
|49
|26
|Leicester
|27
|7
|4
|16
|38
|47
|25
|West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|24
|Bournemouth
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25
|54
|24
|Southampton
|28
|6
|5
|17
|23
|46
|23
___
Sunday, March 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1
Wednesday, March 15
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 0, Brentford 2
Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2
Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa 3, Bournemouth 0
Brentford 1, Leicester 1
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton 3, Tottenham 3
Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 4
Chelsea 2, Everton 2
Sunday, March 19
Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday, April 1
Man City vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|37
|24
|11
|2
|74
|29
|83
|Sheffield United
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|70
|Middlesbrough
|38
|20
|7
|11
|69
|42
|67
|Luton Town
|38
|17
|13
|8
|46
|35
|64
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|61
|Millwall
|38
|17
|9
|12
|48
|40
|60
|Norwich
|38
|16
|9
|13
|52
|41
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|12
|11
|47
|37
|57
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|55
|Watford
|38
|14
|13
|11
|45
|40
|55
|Sunderland
|38
|14
|11
|13
|53
|46
|53
|Preston
|38
|14
|11
|13
|34
|43
|53
|Stoke
|38
|13
|9
|16
|48
|45
|48
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|12
|14
|45
|46
|48
|Hull
|38
|12
|11
|15
|43
|53
|47
|Swansea
|38
|12
|10
|16
|51
|57
|46
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|50
|45
|Reading
|38
|13
|6
|19
|40
|58
|45
|QPR
|38
|11
|9
|18
|38
|59
|42
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|40
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|39
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|53
|36
|Blackpool
|38
|8
|11
|19
|40
|58
|35
|Wigan
|38
|7
|13
|18
|33
|59
|34
___
Sunday, March 12
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1
Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool 6, QPR 1
Millwall 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Preston 2
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Wigan 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1
Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, West Brom 1
Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1
Hull 1, Burnley 3
Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday, March 18
Blackpool 1, Coventry 4
Middlesbrough 4, Preston 0
Millwall 0, Huddersfield 1
QPR 0, Birmingham 1
Reading 1, Hull 1
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke 0, Norwich 0
Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1
Watford 1, Wigan 1
Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea 2, Bristol City 0
Friday, March 31
Burnley vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|35
|23
|9
|3
|62
|23
|78
|Plymouth
|37
|23
|8
|6
|65
|41
|77
|Ipswich
|37
|21
|12
|4
|72
|31
|75
|Barnsley
|35
|21
|6
|8
|56
|29
|69
|Derby
|37
|18
|10
|9
|59
|37
|64
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|64
|Peterborough
|37
|19
|3
|15
|63
|47
|60
|Wycombe
|37
|18
|6
|13
|50
|35
|60
|Portsmouth
|37
|15
|12
|10
|51
|42
|57
|Shrewsbury
|37
|16
|7
|14
|47
|41
|55
|Charlton
|37
|12
|12
|13
|52
|49
|48
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|11
|13
|13
|39
|38
|46
|Exeter
|36
|12
|10
|14
|48
|48
|46
|Lincoln
|36
|9
|18
|9
|33
|38
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|45
|Port Vale
|37
|12
|8
|17
|38
|53
|44
|Cheltenham
|37
|12
|7
|18
|32
|47
|43
|Burton Albion
|36
|11
|8
|17
|47
|70
|41
|Oxford United
|37
|9
|10
|18
|39
|49
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons
|37
|10
|6
|21
|33
|54
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|8
|11
|17
|30
|56
|35
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|13
|18
|37
|62
|34
|Cambridge United
|37
|8
|6
|23
|28
|59
|30
|Forest Green
|37
|5
|8
|24
|28
|71
|23
___
Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 1, Charlton 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5
Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Saturday, March 18
Lincoln 0, Peterborough 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Portsmouth 2
Cambridge United 1, Charlton 2
Cheltenham 3, Exeter 1
Derby 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 1, Oxford United 1
Plymouth 2, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 2, Burton Albion 3
Wycombe 0, Barnsley 1
Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 26
Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|36
|21
|10
|5
|48
|24
|73
|Stevenage
|36
|19
|10
|7
|50
|31
|67
|Northampton
|37
|18
|12
|7
|50
|33
|66
|Carlisle
|36
|18
|11
|7
|58
|35
|65
|Stockport County
|37
|17
|9
|11
|50
|32
|60
|Bradford
|36
|16
|12
|8
|45
|32
|60
|Salford
|37
|17
|8
|12
|57
|42
|59
|Mansfield Town
|35
|16
|8
|11
|55
|45
|56
|Sutton United
|37
|15
|10
|12
|40
|40
|55
|Barrow
|37
|15
|7
|15
|38
|42
|52
|Swindon
|36
|13
|12
|11
|49
|42
|51
|Doncaster
|36
|15
|5
|16
|39
|49
|50
|Walsall
|36
|11
|15
|10
|38
|32
|48
|Tranmere
|37
|13
|9
|15
|36
|38
|48
|Grimsby Town
|34
|12
|9
|13
|37
|41
|45
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|43
|Newport County
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|43
|Crewe
|36
|9
|15
|12
|33
|45
|42
|Harrogate Town
|37
|9
|11
|17
|42
|54
|38
|Gillingham
|36
|9
|11
|16
|23
|39
|38
|Colchester
|37
|9
|9
|19
|33
|45
|36
|Crawley Town
|35
|8
|8
|19
|38
|58
|32
|Hartlepool
|37
|6
|13
|18
|40
|66
|31
|Rochdale
|37
|6
|8
|23
|33
|57
|26
___
Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stevenage 1, Crewe 0
Walsall 0, Swindon 0
Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0
Saturday, March 18
Bradford 2, Hartlepool 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 0, Stevenage 0
Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0
Leyton Orient 2, Colchester 2
Northampton 1, Crewe 0
Rochdale 4, Swindon 4
Salford 3, Doncaster 1
Stockport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 1, Newport County 3
Walsall 2, Gillingham 0
Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Stockport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.