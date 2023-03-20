Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2

Kansas City Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 38 13 14 9 M.Grcia cf 3 0 1 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 2 2 0 G.Cross cf 2 0 2 1 J.Hager ss 2 0 0 0 N.Eaton 3b 3 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1 N.Lftin 3b 2 0 1 1 Perdomo 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy ss 2 0 1 0 K.Lewis dh 2 1 0 0 S.Nwton ss 2 0 0 0 Dl stll dh 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier dh 2 0 0 0 Higgins 1b 4 2 1 2 Briceno dh 1 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 2 2 1 D.Blnco rf 3 0 1 0 Kennedy 2b 0 1 0 0 Bnfacio rf 0 0 0 0 Herrera c 4 0 1 0 F.Frmin c 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 1 0 L.Tresh c 1 0 0 0 Canzone rf 3 2 1 2 T.Gntry lf 1 0 0 0 A.Gzman cf 1 0 0 0 J.Ngret lf 2 1 1 0 Ti.Tawa lf 3 1 2 0 Glnnnng 1b 2 0 0 0 Enrquez lf 1 0 1 1 D.Shrum 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Ptino cf 4 1 1 2 S.Tylor 2b 1 0 0 0 Johnson rf 1 0 1 0 P.Wlson 2b 2 1 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 002 - 2 Arizona 0(10)1 000 02(x) - 13

E_Greinke (1), Eaton (1), Blanco 3 (3), Hager (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Arizona 9. 2B_Cross (1), Eaton (3), Loftin (3), Duffy (4), Blanco (2), Rojas (2), Marte (2), Higgins (3), Johnson (1). HR_Ahmed (1). CS_Duffy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Greinke L, 0-1 2 1-3 8 9 9 2 0 Dye 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 Yarbrough 1 0 0 0 2 1 Mayers 3 1 0 0 0 3 Sisk 1 3 2 2 2 1

Arizona Henry W, 1-1 4 2-3 2 0 0 3 3 Familia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sulser 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Biddle 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 McGough 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Greinke (Lewis), Biddle (Briceno).

Balk_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lance Barrett;.

T_2:57. A_10513.