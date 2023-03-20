Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2

20 Mar, 2023
|Kansas City
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|9
|M.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|G.Cross cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|J.Hager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lftin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Perdomo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Lewis dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Nwton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dl stll dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Briceno dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|D.Blnco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frmin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Tresh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|T.Gntry lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gzman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ngret lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Tawa lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Glnnnng 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Enrquez lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Shrum 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ptino cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Tylor 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P.Wlson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|002
|-
|2
|Arizona
|0(10)1
|000
|02(x)
|-
|13
E_Greinke (1), Eaton (1), Blanco 3 (3), Hager (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Arizona 9. 2B_Cross (1), Eaton (3), Loftin (3), Duffy (4), Blanco (2), Rojas (2), Marte (2), Higgins (3), Johnson (1). HR_Ahmed (1). CS_Duffy (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Greinke L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|8
|9
|9
|2
|0
|Dye
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mayers
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sisk
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Arizona
|Henry W, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Familia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biddle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McGough
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Ferguson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Greinke (Lewis), Biddle (Briceno).
Balk_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lance Barrett;.
T_2:57. A_10513.