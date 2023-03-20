ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/STOLTENBERG

Stoltenberg presents the NATO's annual report for 2022

Start: 21 Mar 2023 12:55 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg presents the alliance's annual report for 2022 at a news conference in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Stoltenberg news conference

