ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/STOLTENBERG

Por REUTERSyMAR 20

20 Mar, 2023
Stoltenberg presents the NATO's annual report for 2022

Start: 21 Mar 2023 12:55 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg presents the alliance's annual report for 2022 at a news conference in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Stoltenberg news conference

