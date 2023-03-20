ADVISORY GERMANY-CZECH/PAVEL ARRIVAL

Steinmeier receives Petr Pavel with military honours

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives his newly elected Czech counterpart Petr Pavel with military honours outside Berlin’s Schloss Bellevue castle.

0800GMT - Steinmeier receives Czech counterpart Petr Pavel with military honours

