ADVISORY GERMANY-CZECH/PAVEL ARRIVAL

20 Mar, 2023
Steinmeier receives Petr Pavel with military honours
BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives his newly elected Czech counterpart Petr Pavel with military honours outside Berlin’s Schloss Bellevue castle.
