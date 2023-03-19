NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|68
|52
|11
|5
|109
|256
|150
|27-3-3
|25-8-2
|12-5-3
|m-Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|177
|24-8-2
|21-7-6
|17-5-1
|m-New Jersey
|69
|44
|18
|7
|95
|241
|189
|19-13-3
|25-5-4
|14-5-2
|a-Toronto
|69
|42
|18
|9
|93
|237
|187
|25-7-5
|17-11-4
|10-6-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|69
|40
|19
|10
|90
|232
|191
|20-11-4
|20-8-6
|11-7-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|42
|22
|6
|90
|246
|213
|25-6-5
|17-16-1
|11-8-1
|Pittsburgh
|69
|34
|25
|10
|78
|223
|226
|19-10-5
|15-15-5
|8-9-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|35
|27
|8
|78
|204
|195
|20-12-3
|15-15-5
|13-6-1
|Florida
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|242
|233
|21-10-4
|14-17-3
|12-4-2
|Washington
|70
|33
|30
|7
|73
|218
|214
|16-14-4
|17-16-3
|11-7-2
|Buffalo
|68
|33
|29
|6
|72
|248
|249
|13-18-3
|20-11-3
|10-10-1
|Ottawa
|69
|33
|31
|5
|71
|218
|228
|19-13-3
|14-18-2
|12-6-1
|Detroit
|68
|30
|29
|9
|69
|201
|224
|17-13-4
|13-16-5
|7-12-2
|Philadelphia
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|181
|229
|13-16-5
|12-16-7
|6-11-6
|Montreal
|70
|27
|37
|6
|60
|198
|262
|14-17-3
|13-20-3
|4-14-1
|Columbus
|68
|21
|40
|7
|49
|180
|260
|13-20-2
|8-20-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|69
|42
|21
|6
|90
|224
|195
|21-14-1
|21-7-5
|8-8-2
|p-Los Angeles
|69
|40
|20
|9
|89
|237
|224
|22-9-3
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|19
|13
|87
|237
|189
|17-9-8
|20-10-5
|13-3-4
|c-Colorado
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|226
|191
|18-11-5
|22-11-1
|13-5-1
|c-Minnesota
|69
|39
|22
|8
|86
|205
|188
|21-11-3
|18-11-5
|12-7-1
|p-Edmonton
|70
|39
|23
|8
|86
|274
|236
|18-12-5
|21-11-3
|11-6-0
|Seattle
|69
|38
|24
|7
|83
|240
|223
|16-15-4
|22-9-3
|11-8-2
|Winnipeg
|70
|39
|28
|3
|81
|216
|199
|21-12-2
|18-16-1
|15-6-0
|Nashville
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|191
|195
|17-12-4
|17-13-4
|7-10-4
|Calgary
|69
|31
|24
|14
|76
|219
|211
|16-14-3
|15-10-11
|10-4-3
|St. Louis
|68
|30
|33
|5
|65
|215
|252
|14-16-4
|16-17-1
|7-12-1
|Vancouver
|67
|29
|33
|5
|63
|229
|258
|16-17-1
|13-16-4
|11-5-0
|Arizona
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|195
|242
|19-11-3
|7-21-8
|8-8-5
|Anaheim
|69
|23
|36
|10
|56
|182
|281
|12-17-3
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|Chicago
|68
|24
|38
|6
|54
|173
|240
|14-18-3
|10-20-3
|6-13-1
|San Jose
|69
|19
|36
|14
|52
|199
|265
|6-19-10
|13-17-4
|3-9-7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2
Toronto 5, Carolina 2
Anaheim 7, Columbus 4
Saturday's Games
Colorado 5, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT
Boston 5, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 6, Seattle 4
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Florida 4, New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3
Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.