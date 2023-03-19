NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 68 52 11 5 109 256 150 27-3-3 25-8-2 12-5-3 m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177 24-8-2 21-7-6 17-5-1 m-New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189 19-13-3 25-5-4 14-5-2 a-Toronto 69 42 18 9 93 237 187 25-7-5 17-11-4 10-6-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 69 40 19 10 90 232 191 20-11-4 20-8-6 11-7-2 a-Tampa Bay 70 42 22 6 90 246 213 25-6-5 17-16-1 11-8-1 Pittsburgh 69 34 25 10 78 223 226 19-10-5 15-15-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195 20-12-3 15-15-5 13-6-1 Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233 21-10-4 14-17-3 12-4-2 Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214 16-14-4 17-16-3 11-7-2 Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249 13-18-3 20-11-3 10-10-1 Ottawa 69 33 31 5 71 218 228 19-13-3 14-18-2 12-6-1 Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224 17-13-4 13-16-5 7-12-2 Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229 13-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Montreal 70 27 37 6 60 198 262 14-17-3 13-20-3 4-14-1 Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260 13-20-2 8-20-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195 21-14-1 21-7-5 8-8-2 p-Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224 22-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2 c-Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189 17-9-8 20-10-5 13-3-4 c-Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191 18-11-5 22-11-1 13-5-1 c-Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188 21-11-3 18-11-5 12-7-1 p-Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236 18-12-5 21-11-3 11-6-0 Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223 16-15-4 22-9-3 11-8-2 Winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199 21-12-2 18-16-1 15-6-0 Nashville 67 34 25 8 76 191 195 17-12-4 17-13-4 7-10-4 Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211 16-14-3 15-10-11 10-4-3 St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252 14-16-4 16-17-1 7-12-1 Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258 16-17-1 13-16-4 11-5-0 Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242 19-11-3 7-21-8 8-8-5 Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281 12-17-3 11-19-7 7-9-2 Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240 14-18-3 10-20-3 6-13-1 San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265 6-19-10 13-17-4 3-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.