Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

19 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 68 52 11 5 109 256 150
m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177
m-New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189
a-Toronto 69 42 18 9 93 237 187
m-N.Y. Rangers 69 40 19 10 90 232 191
a-Tampa Bay 70 42 22 6 90 246 213
Pittsburgh 69 34 25 10 78 223 226
N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195
Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233
Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214
Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249
Ottawa 69 33 31 5 71 218 228
Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224
Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229
Montreal 70 27 37 6 60 198 262
Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195
p-Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224
c-Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189
c-Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191
c-Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188
p-Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236
Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223
Winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199
Nashville 67 34 25 8 76 191 195
Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211
St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252
Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258
Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242
Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281
Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240
San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Stillitano dejó de ser el técnico de Independiente, Goltz habló del insólito penal y Lamolina llamó a la reflexión: las voces más buscadas en Avellaneda

Stillitano dejó de ser el técnico de Independiente, Goltz habló del insólito penal y Lamolina llamó a la reflexión: las voces más buscadas en Avellaneda

Hace 27 min

Los mejores memes por el blooper de Paolo Goltz y la crisis de Independiente

Final de película en Avellaneda: Colón se lo empató 2-2 a Independiente con gol de Wanchope Ábila en el minuto 11 de descuento

Polémica por los penales de Independiente ante Colón: del error de Lamolina y el VAR en el primero, al acierto tras la insólita mano de Goltz

La ironía de Guardiola por la salida de Haaland tras su hattrick al Burnley: “No quise que rompiera el récord de Messi en la FA Cup”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El motivo por el que saldrá del aire programa de Israel Jaitovich

El motivo por el que saldrá del aire programa de Israel Jaitovich

Hace 3 horas

Así reaccionó Lupillo Rivera al enterarse de que Juan no lo invitó a su renovación de votos

Los Jonas Brothers revientan Internet: conoce sus producciones en streaming

Tenoch Huerta generó un debate en redes por cobrar más de mil pesos por foto en La Mole

Diego de Erice, exnovio de Melissa Galindo, mandó su apoyo a la cantante tras denuncia de presunto abuso sexual

TENDENCIAS

Padres “low battery”: ¿la vida actual los dejó sin paciencia para criar a los hijos?

Padres “low battery”: ¿la vida actual los dejó sin paciencia para criar a los hijos?

Hace 10 min

La otra ruta del vino: el gran crecimiento de las bodegas neuquinas

¿Qué son las actitudes sexuales y cuál es su papel en el erotismo?

Todos los beneficios de la natación para la salud física y mental

Cómo pautar una publicación, Reel o Historia en Instagram