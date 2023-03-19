NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 68 52 11 5 109 256 150 m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177 m-New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189 a-Toronto 69 42 18 9 93 237 187 m-N.Y. Rangers 69 40 19 10 90 232 191 a-Tampa Bay 70 42 22 6 90 246 213 Pittsburgh 69 34 25 10 78 223 226 N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195 Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233 Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214 Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249 Ottawa 69 33 31 5 71 218 228 Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224 Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229 Montreal 70 27 37 6 60 198 262 Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195 p-Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224 c-Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189 c-Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191 c-Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188 p-Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236 Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223 Winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199 Nashville 67 34 25 8 76 191 195 Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211 St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252 Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258 Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242 Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281 Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240 San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.