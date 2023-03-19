Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

19 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714
Boston 49 22 .690
Philadelphia 48 22 .686 2
Cleveland 45 28 .616
New York 42 30 .583 9
Brooklyn 39 31 .557 11
Miami 38 33 .535 12½
Atlanta 35 35 .500 15
Toronto 35 36 .493 15½
Chicago 32 37 .464 17½
Washington 32 38 .457 18
Indiana 32 39 .451 18½
Orlando 29 42 .408 21½
Charlotte 22 50 .306 29
Detroit 16 55 .225 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
y-Denver 47 24 .662
Memphis 42 27 .609 4
Sacramento 42 27 .609 4
Phoenix 38 32 .543
L.A. Clippers 37 34 .521 10
Dallas 36 35 .507 11
Golden State 36 35 .507 11
Minnesota 35 37 .486 12½
Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 12½
L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479 13
Utah 33 36 .478 13
New Orleans 33 37 .471 13½
Portland 31 39 .443 15½
Houston 18 52 .257 28½
San Antonio 18 52 .257 28½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Final de película en Avellaneda: Colón se lo empató 2-2 a Independiente con gol de Wanchope Ábila en el minuto 11 de descuento

Final de película en Avellaneda: Colón se lo empató 2-2 a Independiente con gol de Wanchope Ábila en el minuto 11 de descuento

Hace 55 min

Polémica por los penales de Independiente ante Colón: del error de Lamolina y el VAR en el primero, al acierto tras la insólita mano de Goltz

La ironía de Guardiola por la salida de Haaland tras su hattrick al Burnley: “No quise que rompiera el récord de Messi en la FA Cup”

Platense logró un gran triunfo ante Defensa por la Liga Profesional

Cristiano Ronaldo marcó un golazo de tiro libre para la remontada del Al-Nassr: su acalorado cruce con Rapallini y un pedido a los hinchas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El motivo por el que saldrá del aire programa de Israel Jaitovich

El motivo por el que saldrá del aire programa de Israel Jaitovich

Hace 2 horas

Así reaccionó Lupillo Rivera al enterarse de que Juan no lo invitó a su renovación de votos

Los Jonas Brothers revientan Internet: conoce sus producciones en streaming

Tenoch Huerta generó un debate en redes por cobrar más de mil pesos por foto en La Mole

Diego de Erice, exnovio de Melissa Galindo, mandó su apoyo a la cantante tras denuncia de presunto abuso sexual

TENDENCIAS

Seis trucos para tomar las mejores fotos con el iPhone

Seis trucos para tomar las mejores fotos con el iPhone

Hace 1 hora

Cómo reiniciar el algoritmo de Instagram

Apple estaría preparando su primer móvil plegable

El humo de los incendios forestales erosiona la capa de ozono, alertaron expertos del MIT

Cómo añadir música a una reunión de Zoom