FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|FC Dallas
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 1, 11th minute.
Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Velasco, 2 (Lletget), 55th; 3, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 3, 84th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall Mcintosh; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Paes, FC Dallas, 61st; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 78th; Voloder, Sporting Kansas City, 78th.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Jeffrey Swartzel, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat (Kayden Pierre, 86th), Robert Voloder, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 73rd), Erik Thommy (Nemanja Radoja, 75th), Remi Walter; William Agada, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (Marinos Tzionis, 86th).
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Jose Antonio Martinez, Nkosi Tafari; Paul Arriola (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th+3), Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Lletget (Jesus Jimenez, 82nd), Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 59th), Ema Twumasi (Geovane Jesus, 82nd); Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Facundo Quignon, 90th+3).