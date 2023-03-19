Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Braves 5, Phillies 1

19 Mar, 2023
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 31 5 7 4
B.Marsh cf 2 1 1 1 O.Albes 2b 4 0 1 0
Mrtinez ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0
Pterson lf 1 0 0 0 Casteel 1b 1 0 0 0
Da.Hall dh 4 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 1 1
Kingery lf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 0 0 0 0
Roberts c 0 0 0 0 d'Arnud c 3 0 0 0
Ja.Cave rf 3 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 1 0 0 0
E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Hrrs II cf 3 1 1 0
Hrrison ss 3 0 0 0 Wrknger cf 1 0 0 0
We.Rijo 3b 1 0 0 0 Grissom dh 3 2 1 0
Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 2 0 1 0
J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0 Pearson rf 1 0 0 0
W.Tffey 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar lf 3 0 0 0
J.Lplow lf 1 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 3 2 2 3
Bunnell 3b 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000 - 1
Atlanta 001 103 00(x) - 5

E_Toffey (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 9. 2B_Riley (2), Harris II (1). HR_Marsh (1), Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Abel 2 0 0 0 1 2
Moore 1 1 1 0 1 1
Vasquez L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Marte 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Appel 2-3 4 3 3 2 0
Zarbnisky 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Lindow 2 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Dodd 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 4
Montilla 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Jimenez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 1 3
Luetge W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Swarmer 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Paul Emmel;.

T_2:26. A_7050

