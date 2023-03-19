Braves 5, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 31 5 7 4 B.Marsh cf 2 1 1 1 O.Albes 2b 4 0 1 0 Mrtinez ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Pterson lf 1 0 0 0 Casteel 1b 1 0 0 0 Da.Hall dh 4 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 1 1 Kingery lf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 0 0 0 0 Roberts c 0 0 0 0 d'Arnud c 3 0 0 0 Ja.Cave rf 3 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 1 0 0 0 E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Hrrs II cf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison ss 3 0 0 0 Wrknger cf 1 0 0 0 We.Rijo 3b 1 0 0 0 Grissom dh 3 2 1 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 2 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0 Pearson rf 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar lf 3 0 0 0 J.Lplow lf 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 3 2 2 3 Bunnell 3b 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 100 000 000 - 1 Atlanta 001 103 00(x) - 5

E_Toffey (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 9. 2B_Riley (2), Harris II (1). HR_Marsh (1), Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Abel 2 0 0 0 1 2 Moore 1 1 1 0 1 1 Vasquez L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Marte 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Appel 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 Zarbnisky 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Lindow 2 0 0 0 1 1

Atlanta Dodd 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 4 Montilla 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Jimenez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 1 3 Luetge W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Swarmer 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Paul Emmel;.

T_2:26. A_7050