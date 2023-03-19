Braves 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|O.Albes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casteel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kingery lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Roberts c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d'Arnud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hdson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrs II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wrknger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|We.Rijo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Tffey 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Lplow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bunnell 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|-
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|103
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Toffey (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 9. 2B_Riley (2), Harris II (1). HR_Marsh (1), Arcia (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Paul Emmel;.
T_2:26. A_7050