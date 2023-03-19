AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162 Hershey 59 36 16 5 2 79 176 152 Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177 Springfield 59 32 21 2 4 70 183 167 Lehigh Valley 61 31 24 3 3 68 185 185 Bridgeport 61 28 25 7 1 64 198 207 Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 185 196 WB/Scranton 59 24 26 4 5 57 159 175

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 61 40 18 2 1 83 206 185 Utica 61 30 23 6 2 68 183 184 Syracuse 58 28 22 5 3 64 200 189 Rochester 58 28 24 4 2 62 192 197 Laval 61 25 26 7 3 60 211 217 Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217 Cleveland 57 25 25 5 2 57 186 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 59 32 17 7 3 74 214 171 Milwaukee 59 34 20 3 2 73 195 171 Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179 Rockford 60 28 23 5 4 65 182 199 Iowa 61 28 24 5 4 65 177 184 Chicago 57 26 26 3 2 57 174 195 Grand Rapids 60 25 28 4 3 57 168 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 61 43 15 3 0 89 221 152 Coachella Valley 57 40 11 4 2 86 210 149 Abbotsford 61 34 21 2 4 74 201 179 Colorado 59 32 20 4 3 71 172 159 Ontario 59 30 24 4 1 65 179 172 Bakersfield 59 29 26 2 2 62 177 182 Tucson 59 25 28 6 0 56 178 201 San Jose 59 25 29 1 4 55 168 201 Henderson 61 22 34 0 5 49 159 181 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 5, Tucson 0

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 1, Henderson 0

Coachella Valley 3, Iowa 1

Texas 6, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Laval 4, Utica 1

Charlotte 4, Toronto 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.