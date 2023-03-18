Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

18 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 67 51 11 5 107 251 148 27-3-3 24-8-2 12-5-3
m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 224 173 24-8-2 20-7-6 16-5-1
m-New Jersey 68 44 17 7 95 239 185 19-13-3 25-4-4 14-5-2
a-Toronto 68 41 18 9 91 232 183 25-7-5 16-11-4 9-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 68 39 19 10 88 226 191 19-11-4 20-8-6 10-7-2
a-Tampa Bay 69 41 22 6 88 241 210 24-6-5 17-16-1 10-8-1
Pittsburgh 68 34 24 10 78 223 220 19-10-5 15-14-5 8-8-5
N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195 20-12-3 15-15-5 13-6-1
Florida 68 34 27 7 75 238 231 20-10-4 14-17-3 12-4-2
Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214 16-14-4 17-16-3 11-7-2
Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249 13-18-3 20-11-3 10-10-1
Ottawa 68 33 31 4 70 214 223 19-13-2 14-18-2 12-6-0
Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219 17-12-4 13-16-5 7-12-2
Philadelphia 68 25 32 11 61 177 224 13-16-4 12-16-7 6-11-5
Montreal 69 27 36 6 60 195 257 14-17-3 13-19-3 4-13-1
Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260 13-20-2 8-20-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195 21-14-1 21-7-5 8-8-2
p-Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224 22-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2
c-Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189 17-9-8 20-10-5 13-3-4
c-Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183 21-10-3 18-11-5 12-7-1
c-Colorado 67 39 22 6 84 221 190 18-11-5 21-11-1 13-5-1
p-Edmonton 69 38 23 8 84 268 232 18-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0
Seattle 68 38 23 7 83 236 217 16-14-4 22-9-3 11-7-2
Winnipeg 69 38 28 3 79 213 197 21-12-2 17-16-1 14-6-0
Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211 16-14-3 15-10-11 10-4-3
Nashville 66 34 25 7 75 189 192 17-12-3 17-13-4 7-10-3
St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252 14-16-4 16-17-1 7-12-1
Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258 16-17-1 13-16-4 11-5-0
Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242 19-11-3 7-21-8 8-8-5
Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281 12-17-3 11-19-7 7-9-2
Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240 14-18-3 10-20-3 6-13-1
San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265 6-19-10 13-17-4 3-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2

Florida 9, Montreal 5

Colorado 5, Ottawa 4

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Boston 3, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 4, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

