NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 67 51 11 5 107 251 148 m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 224 173 m-New Jersey 68 44 17 7 95 239 185 a-Toronto 68 41 18 9 91 232 183 m-N.Y. Rangers 68 39 19 10 88 226 191 a-Tampa Bay 69 41 22 6 88 241 210 Pittsburgh 68 34 24 10 78 223 220 N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195 Florida 68 34 27 7 75 238 231 Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214 Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249 Ottawa 68 33 31 4 70 214 223 Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219 Philadelphia 68 25 32 11 61 177 224 Montreal 69 27 36 6 60 195 257 Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195 p-Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224 c-Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189 c-Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183 c-Colorado 67 39 22 6 84 221 190 p-Edmonton 69 38 23 8 84 268 232 Seattle 68 38 23 7 83 236 217 Winnipeg 69 38 28 3 79 213 197 Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211 Nashville 66 34 25 7 75 189 192 St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252 Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258 Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242 Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281 Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240 San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2

Florida 9, Montreal 5

Colorado 5, Ottawa 4

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Boston 3, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 4, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.