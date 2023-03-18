Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
MLS Glance

18 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2
Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0
Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1
Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1
Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3
New England 2 1 0 6 4 4
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3
Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5
New York 0 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2
CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5
Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 7 2
Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4
San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1
Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3
Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Sunday, March 12

Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

