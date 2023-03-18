English Summaries

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
18 Mar, 2023
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Aston Villa 3, Bournemouth 0

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (7), Jacob Ramsey (80), Emiliano Buendia (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brentford 1, Leicester 1

Brentford: Mathias Jensen (32).

Leicester: Harvey Barnes (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southampton 3, Tottenham 3

Southampton: Che Adams (46), Theo Walcott (77), James Ward Prowse (90).

Tottenham: Pedro Porro (45), Harry Kane (65), Ivan Perisic (74).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 4

Wolverhampton: Jonny Otto (65), Matheus Cunha (73).

Leeds: Jack Harrison (6), Luke Ayling (49), Rasmus Kristensen (62), Rodrigo Moreno (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Blackpool 1, Coventry 4

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (35).

Coventry: Ben Sheaf (20), Curtis Nelson (45), Kyle McFadzean (50), Matt Godden (73).

Halftime: 1-2.

Middlesbrough 4, Preston 0

Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (22), Cameron Archer (52, 58), Marcus Forss (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Millwall 0, Huddersfield 1

Huddersfield: Danny Ward (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

QPR 0, Birmingham 1

Birmingham: Tahith Chong (3).

Halftime: 0-1.

Reading 1, Hull 1

Reading: Andy Carroll (44).

Hull: Regan Slater (26).

Halftime: 1-1.

Stoke 0, Norwich 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1

Sunderland: Amad Diallo (86).

Luton Town: Alfie Doughty (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

Watford 1, Wigan 1

Watford: Keinan Davis (45).

Wigan: James McClean (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

Lincoln 0, Peterborough 3

Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (28), Jack Taylor (67), Joe Ward (83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Accrington Stanley 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Sullay Kaikai (8).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol Rovers 0, Portsmouth 2

Portsmouth: Colby Bishop (18, 69).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cambridge United 1, Charlton 2

Cambridge United: Lloyd Jones (72).

Charlton: Miles Leaburn (14), Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (28).

Halftime: 0-2.

Cheltenham 3, Exeter 1

Cheltenham: Aidan Keena (17), Caleb Taylor (74), Alfie May (79).

Exeter: Josh Key (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Derby 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Fleetwood Town: Joe Wildsmith (11), Carlos Mendes Gomes (30).

Halftime: 0-2.

Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 0

Ipswich: George Hirst (15), Massimo Luongo (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 1, Oxford United 1

Morecambe: Ashley Hunter (87).

Oxford United: Marcus Browne (41).

Halftime: 0-1.

Plymouth 2, Forest Green 0

Plymouth: James Bolton (8), Bali Mumba (47).

Halftime: 1-0.

Port Vale 2, Burton Albion 3

Port Vale: Ellis Harrison (2), Jamie Proctor (80).

Burton Albion: Dale Taylor (8, 67), Jonny Smith (48).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wycombe 0, Barnsley 1

Barnsley: Slobodan Tedic (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two

Bradford 2, Hartlepool 2

Bradford: Andy Cook (49, 78).

Hartlepool: Callum Cooke (33), Daniel Kemp (71).

Halftime: 0-1.

AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1

Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (6).

Halftime: 0-1.

Carlisle 0, Stevenage 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0

Harrogate Town: Matty Daly (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Colchester 2

Leyton Orient: George Moncur (33), Ruel Sotiriou (68).

Colchester: Connor Hall (89), Noah Chilvers (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Northampton 1, Crewe 0

Northampton: Louis Appere (23).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rochdale 4, Swindon 4

Rochdale: Devante Rodney (22), Danny Lloyd (25), Abraham Odoh (71), Ian Henderson (90).

Swindon: Charlie Austin (2, 14, 74, 79).

Halftime: 2-2.

Salford 3, Doncaster 1

Salford: Luke Bolton (12, 59), Stevie Mallan (38).

Doncaster: George Miller (14).

Halftime: 2-1.

Stockport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Stockport County: Patrick Madden (30).

Mansfield Town: Lucas Akins (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tranmere 1, Newport County 3

Tranmere: Regan Hendry (90).

Newport County: Aaron Wildig (25), Charlie McNiell (30), Calum Kavanagh (82).

Halftime: 0-2.

Walsall 2, Gillingham 0

Walsall: Isaac Hutchinson (50), Conor Wilkinson (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Woking 0, Chesterfield 1

Chesterfield: Oliver Banks (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Barnet 1, Notts County 1

Barnet: No Name (45).

Notts County: No Name (42).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bromley 1, Wrexham 2

Bromley: No Name (63).

Wrexham: No Name (56, 60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Oldham 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (37).

Oldham: No Name (84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Eastleigh 3, Altrincham 2

Eastleigh: No Name (6, 10, 75).

Altrincham: No Name (29, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 1

Halifax Town: No Name (60).

Yeovil: No Name (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gateshead FC 1, Torquay United 1

Gateshead FC: No Name (48).

Torquay United: No Name (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Maidenhead United 2, Maidstone United FC 1

Maidenhead United: No Name (23, 32).

Maidstone United FC: No Name (76).

Halftime: 2-0.

Scunthorpe 4, Wealdstone 1

Scunthorpe: No Name (11, 45, 51, 76).

Wealdstone: No Name (75).

Halftime: 2-0.

Solihull Moors 2, Boreham Wood 0

Solihull Moors: No Name (54, 66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 1, Aldershot 2

Southend: No Name (16).

Aldershot: No Name (63, 70).

Halftime: 1-0.

York City FC 2, Dorking Wanderers 1

York City FC: No Name (7, 56).

Dorking Wanderers: No Name (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

