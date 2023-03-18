English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|27
|21
|3
|3
|62
|25
|66
|Man City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|61
|Man United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|50
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|3
|9
|49
|37
|48
|Newcastle
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39
|19
|47
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|42
|Brighton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46
|31
|42
|Brentford
|26
|10
|11
|5
|42
|33
|41
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|39
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|7
|9
|27
|26
|37
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|39
|35
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|9
|12
|21
|34
|27
|Wolverhampton
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22
|49
|26
|Everton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|20
|38
|25
|Leicester
|26
|7
|3
|16
|37
|46
|24
|West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|24
|Bournemouth
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25
|51
|24
|Leeds
|26
|5
|8
|13
|31
|42
|23
|Southampton
|27
|6
|4
|17
|20
|43
|22
___
Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 3
Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1
Sunday, March 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1
Wednesday, March 15
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 0, Brentford 2
Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2
Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|37
|24
|11
|2
|74
|29
|83
|Sheffield United
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|70
|Middlesbrough
|37
|19
|7
|11
|65
|42
|64
|Luton Town
|37
|17
|12
|8
|45
|34
|63
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|61
|Millwall
|37
|17
|9
|11
|48
|39
|60
|Norwich
|37
|16
|8
|13
|52
|41
|56
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|55
|Coventry
|37
|14
|12
|11
|43
|36
|54
|Watford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|39
|54
|Preston
|37
|14
|11
|12
|34
|39
|53
|Sunderland
|37
|14
|10
|13
|52
|45
|52
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|12
|13
|45
|44
|48
|Stoke
|37
|13
|8
|16
|48
|45
|47
|Hull
|37
|12
|10
|15
|42
|52
|46
|Reading
|37
|13
|5
|19
|39
|57
|44
|Swansea
|37
|11
|10
|16
|49
|57
|43
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|50
|42
|QPR
|37
|11
|9
|17
|38
|58
|42
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|40
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|39
|Blackpool
|37
|8
|11
|18
|39
|54
|35
|Huddersfield
|37
|8
|9
|20
|31
|53
|33
|Wigan
|37
|7
|12
|18
|32
|58
|33
___
Friday, March 10
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2
Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0
Burnley 3, Wigan 0
Coventry 1, Hull 1
Preston 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Watford 0
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0
Sunday, March 12
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1
Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool 6, QPR 1
Millwall 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Preston 2
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Wigan 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1
Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, West Brom 1
Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1
Hull 1, Burnley 3
Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday, March 18
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|35
|23
|9
|3
|62
|23
|78
|Plymouth
|36
|22
|8
|6
|63
|41
|74
|Ipswich
|36
|20
|12
|4
|70
|31
|72
|Barnsley
|34
|20
|6
|8
|55
|29
|66
|Derby
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|35
|64
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|64
|Wycombe
|36
|18
|6
|12
|50
|34
|60
|Peterborough
|36
|18
|3
|15
|60
|47
|57
|Shrewsbury
|36
|16
|7
|13
|47
|39
|55
|Portsmouth
|36
|14
|12
|10
|49
|42
|54
|Exeter
|35
|12
|10
|13
|47
|45
|46
|Charlton
|36
|11
|12
|13
|50
|48
|45
|Lincoln
|35
|9
|18
|8
|33
|35
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|12
|9
|15
|50
|58
|45
|Port Vale
|36
|12
|8
|16
|36
|50
|44
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|38
|43
|Cheltenham
|36
|11
|7
|18
|29
|46
|40
|Burton Albion
|35
|10
|8
|17
|44
|68
|38
|Oxford United
|36
|9
|9
|18
|38
|48
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|8
|11
|16
|30
|55
|35
|Milton Keynes Dons
|36
|9
|6
|21
|32
|54
|33
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|12
|18
|36
|61
|33
|Cambridge United
|36
|8
|6
|22
|27
|57
|30
|Forest Green
|36
|5
|8
|23
|28
|69
|23
___
Saturday, March 11
Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0
Bolton 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0
Oxford United 2, Derby 3
Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1
Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 1, Charlton 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5
Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Saturday, March 18
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 26
Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|35
|21
|9
|5
|46
|22
|72
|Stevenage
|35
|19
|9
|7
|50
|31
|66
|Carlisle
|35
|18
|10
|7
|58
|35
|64
|Northampton
|36
|17
|12
|7
|49
|33
|63
|Stockport County
|36
|17
|8
|11
|49
|31
|59
|Bradford
|35
|16
|11
|8
|43
|30
|59
|Salford
|36
|16
|8
|12
|54
|41
|56
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|7
|11
|54
|44
|55
|Sutton United
|37
|15
|10
|12
|40
|40
|55
|Barrow
|36
|15
|7
|14
|38
|41
|52
|Swindon
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|38
|50
|Doncaster
|35
|15
|5
|15
|38
|46
|50
|Tranmere
|36
|13
|9
|14
|35
|35
|48
|Walsall
|35
|10
|15
|10
|36
|32
|45
|Grimsby Town
|34
|12
|9
|13
|37
|41
|45
|AFC Wimbledon
|36
|10
|13
|13
|38
|42
|43
|Crewe
|35
|9
|15
|11
|33
|44
|42
|Newport County
|36
|9
|13
|14
|35
|42
|40
|Gillingham
|35
|9
|11
|15
|23
|37
|38
|Colchester
|36
|9
|8
|19
|31
|43
|35
|Harrogate Town
|36
|8
|11
|17
|41
|54
|35
|Hartlepool
|36
|6
|12
|18
|38
|64
|30
|Crawley Town
|34
|7
|8
|19
|37
|58
|29
|Rochdale
|36
|6
|7
|23
|29
|53
|25
___
Friday, March 10
Crewe 4, Salford 3
Saturday, March 11
Barrow 0, Sutton United 0
Colchester 0, Stockport County 1
Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0
Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 1, Bradford 1
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Carlisle 2
Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stevenage 1, Crewe 0
Walsall 0, Swindon 0
Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0
Saturday, March 18
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.