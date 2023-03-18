AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|59
|35
|14
|8
|2
|80
|177
|162
|Hershey
|59
|36
|16
|5
|2
|79
|176
|152
|Charlotte
|60
|34
|20
|3
|3
|74
|194
|176
|Springfield
|59
|32
|21
|2
|4
|70
|183
|167
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|31
|24
|3
|3
|68
|185
|185
|Bridgeport
|60
|28
|24
|7
|1
|64
|196
|204
|Hartford
|60
|25
|24
|4
|7
|61
|182
|194
|WB/Scranton
|59
|24
|26
|4
|5
|57
|159
|175
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|60
|40
|17
|2
|1
|83
|205
|181
|Utica
|60
|30
|22
|6
|2
|68
|182
|180
|Syracuse
|58
|28
|22
|5
|3
|64
|200
|189
|Rochester
|58
|28
|24
|4
|2
|62
|192
|197
|Belleville
|60
|26
|27
|6
|1
|59
|192
|217
|Laval
|60
|24
|26
|7
|3
|58
|207
|216
|Cleveland
|57
|25
|25
|5
|2
|57
|186
|214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|58
|31
|17
|7
|3
|72
|208
|169
|Milwaukee
|58
|33
|20
|3
|2
|71
|193
|170
|Manitoba
|58
|31
|19
|5
|3
|70
|180
|179
|Rockford
|59
|28
|22
|5
|4
|65
|180
|193
|Iowa
|60
|28
|23
|5
|4
|65
|176
|181
|Chicago
|57
|26
|26
|3
|2
|57
|174
|195
|Grand Rapids
|59
|25
|27
|4
|3
|57
|167
|214
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|42
|15
|3
|0
|87
|216
|152
|Coachella Valley
|56
|39
|11
|4
|2
|84
|207
|148
|Abbotsford
|60
|33
|21
|2
|4
|72
|197
|179
|Colorado
|58
|31
|20
|4
|3
|69
|166
|157
|Ontario
|58
|30
|23
|4
|1
|65
|179
|168
|Bakersfield
|58
|28
|26
|2
|2
|60
|176
|182
|Tucson
|58
|25
|27
|6
|0
|56
|178
|196
|San Jose
|58
|25
|28
|1
|4
|55
|166
|195
|Henderson
|60
|22
|33
|0
|5
|49
|159
|180
|San Diego
|59
|19
|39
|1
|0
|39
|150
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3
Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Toronto 0
Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Laval 2
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled