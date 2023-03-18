Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

18 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162
Hershey 59 36 16 5 2 79 176 152
Charlotte 60 34 20 3 3 74 194 176
Springfield 59 32 21 2 4 70 183 167
Lehigh Valley 61 31 24 3 3 68 185 185
Bridgeport 60 28 24 7 1 64 196 204
Hartford 60 25 24 4 7 61 182 194
WB/Scranton 59 24 26 4 5 57 159 175

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 60 40 17 2 1 83 205 181
Utica 60 30 22 6 2 68 182 180
Syracuse 58 28 22 5 3 64 200 189
Rochester 58 28 24 4 2 62 192 197
Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217
Laval 60 24 26 7 3 58 207 216
Cleveland 57 25 25 5 2 57 186 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 58 31 17 7 3 72 208 169
Milwaukee 58 33 20 3 2 71 193 170
Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179
Rockford 59 28 22 5 4 65 180 193
Iowa 60 28 23 5 4 65 176 181
Chicago 57 26 26 3 2 57 174 195
Grand Rapids 59 25 27 4 3 57 167 214

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152
Coachella Valley 56 39 11 4 2 84 207 148
Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179
Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157
Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168
Bakersfield 58 28 26 2 2 60 176 182
Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196
San Jose 58 25 28 1 4 55 166 195
Henderson 60 22 33 0 5 49 159 180
San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

