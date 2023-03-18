Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SERBIA-KOSOVO/EU-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSyMAR 18

18 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

EU's Borrell gives newser after meeting Serbian and Kosovon leaders

Start: 18 Mar 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2023 17:00 GMT

ORHID, SERBIA- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a news conference after holding meetings with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti focused on finalising the Implementation Annex of the EU Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Serbia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La advertencia de Jorge Messi ante las distintas versiones sobre el futuro de su hijo: “No vamos a tolerar más inventos”

La advertencia de Jorge Messi ante las distintas versiones sobre el futuro de su hijo: “No vamos a tolerar más inventos”

Hace 46 min

Independiente-Colón, un duelo de necesitados en la Liga Profesional: hora, TV y formaciones

McLaren luce sponsors electrónicos cada 45 segundos: así es la revolución del marketing que sorprende a la Fórmula 1

A solas con Ronald Araújo: “Me encantaría que Messi vuelva al Barcelona, es el mejor del mundo y nos ayudaría a ganar otra Champions”

Con un gol de Paolo Guerrero, Racing venció 3-1 a Unión en Santa Fe y da pelea en la Liga Profesional

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ya llegó a los cines “¡Shazam! La furia de los dioses”: qué está diciendo la crítica de la secuela con Zachary Levi

Ya llegó a los cines “¡Shazam! La furia de los dioses”: qué está diciendo la crítica de la secuela con Zachary Levi

Hace 31 min

El actor Sam Neill, recordado por su papel en “Jurassic Park”, reveló que padece cáncer en la sangre

Daniela Parra declaró que planea acciones legales en contra de su hermana Alexa por acusaciones contra Héctor “N”

Hijo de Gustavo Adolfo Infante defendió a su padre tras pastelazo del Rey Grupero

Los Óscar 2023 demuestran que Hollywood cada vez habla más idiomas

TENDENCIAS

El maquillaje sin género copó Lollapalooza: 4 looks con impronta vibrante e inclusiva

El maquillaje sin género copó Lollapalooza: 4 looks con impronta vibrante e inclusiva

Hace 7 horas

Alimentos para fortalecer la microbiota y tres recetas para incorporarlos de manera fácil

La increíble historia del estadounidense que recibe postales anónimas con secretos y hoy tiene un museo virtual

Cuidadores de personas: 4 claves en la higiene del sueño para llevar a cabo esta importante tarea

Por qué el café puede ser un gran aliado contra la obesidad y la diabetes