ADVISORY SERBIA-KOSOVO/EU-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

EU's Borrell gives newser after meeting Serbian and Kosovon leaders

Start: 18 Mar 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2023 17:00 GMT

ORHID, SERBIA- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a news conference after holding meetings with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti focused on finalising the Implementation Annex of the EU Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Serbia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com