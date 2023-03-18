ADVISORY SERBIA-KOSOVO/EU-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

18 Mar, 2023
EU's Borrell gives newser after meeting Serbian and Kosovon leaders
Start: 18 Mar 2023 16:00 GMT
End: 18 Mar 2023 17:00 GMT
ORHID, SERBIA- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a news conference after holding meetings with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti focused on finalising the Implementation Annex of the EU Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Serbia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com