Agencias

ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN-COURT--UPDATED SOURCE

Por REUTERSyMAR 18

18 Mar, 2023
Former Pakistan PM Khan to arrive at Islamabad court

Start: 18 Mar 2023 10:34 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2023 11:26 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING FROM SOURCE

==

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Entrance of court in Islamabad, where convoy carrying former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to arrive for Khan to address charges of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

--

TIMINGS/SOURCE:

1030-1038GMT - ABB TAK (NO USE PAKISTAN)

FROM 1042GMT - DAWN NEWS (NO USE PAKISTAN)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Pakistan

DIGITAL: No use Pakistan

Source: ABB TAK / DAWN NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

