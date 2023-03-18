Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/RWANDA

Por REUTERSyMAR 18

18 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

UK's Braverman arrives in Rwanda

Start: 18 Mar 2023 06:09 GMT

End: 18 Mar 2023 06:12 GMT

KIGALI - British interior minister Suella Braverman arrives in Rwanda to discuss an agreement where Britain will relocate migrants who arrive without permission

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use UK.

Digital. No use UK (Except UK newspapers).

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

McLaren luce sponsors electrónicos cada 45 segundos: así es la revolución del marketing que sorprende a la Fórmula 1

McLaren luce sponsors electrónicos cada 45 segundos: así es la revolución del marketing que sorprende a la Fórmula 1

Hace 2 horas

A solas con Ronald Araújo: “Me encantaría que Messi vuelva al Barcelona, es el mejor del mundo y nos ayudaría a ganar otra Champions”

Con un gol de Paolo Guerrero, Racing venció 3-1 a Unión en Santa Fe y da pelea en la Liga Profesional

Pipo Gorosito se hartó de Brian Fernández: “Faltó a dos entrenamientos, ya está”

El dolor de una estrella de UFC por la filtración de un video íntimo suyo: “La mayoría de los fans de MMA son idiotas homofóbicos”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Daniela Parra declaró que planea acciones legales en contra de su hermana Alexa por acusaciones contra Héctor “N”

Daniela Parra declaró que planea acciones legales en contra de su hermana Alexa por acusaciones contra Héctor “N”

Hace 1 hora

Hijo de Gustavo Adolfo Infante defendió a su padre tras pastelazo del Rey Grupero

Los Óscar 2023 demuestran que Hollywood cada vez habla más idiomas

Así fue la polémica entre Ventaneando y Yuridia por comentarios sobre su peso

Christian Nodal y su familia acudieron a la FGR por acusación de fraude

TENDENCIAS

Alimentos para fortalecer la microbiota y tres recetas para incorporarlos de manera fácil

Alimentos para fortalecer la microbiota y tres recetas para incorporarlos de manera fácil

Hace 2 horas

La increíble historia del estadounidense que recibe postales anónimas con secretos y hoy tiene un museo virtual

Cuidadores de personas: 4 claves en la higiene del sueño para llevar a cabo esta importante tarea

Por qué el café puede ser un gran aliado contra la obesidad y la diabetes

Entrenamientos exigentes: cinco consejos para correr distancias largas