Phillies 8, Blue Jays 1

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 8 9 7 Totals 30 1 6 1 B.Marsh cf 3 1 1 1 Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0 Roberts c 1 0 0 0 S.Espno rf 1 1 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 2 0 C.Frgus cf 1 0 0 0 D LSnts ss 1 0 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 4 0 3 3 Grr Jr. 1b 2 0 0 1 Rdcliff lf 1 0 0 0 L.Tlley 1b 1 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 Br.Belt dh 3 0 1 0 Hrrison 2b 2 1 1 1 Wlliams dh 0 0 0 0 Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Clemens dh 4 1 2 2 Schnder 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 McDwell c 2 1 0 0 S.Brman c 1 0 1 0 D L Crz rf 2 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0 E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 S.Brroa cf 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 2 0 0 0 D Jesus 3b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 1 0 0 0 Tirotta lf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 200 420 000 - 8 Toronto 000 001 000 - 1

DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Cave (3), Harrison (4), Berman (1). HR_Clemens (3). SF_Harrison, Guerrero Jr..

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Strahm W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1 Plassmeyer H, 2 4 3 1 1 2 1 Uelmen 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Toronto Kikuchi L, 1-1 3 1-3 1 2 2 3 3 Hernandez 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Fry 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 0 Pearson 2 2 0 0 0 2 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_2:43. A_4827