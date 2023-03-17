Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 4

17 Mar, 2023
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 35 7 11 7
Jimenez 2b 3 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Machado 2b 2 0 0 1 Mntcstl 1b 3 2 2 0
A.Brger ss 3 1 1 1 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0
Ksevich ss 2 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 1 1 1
Mrtinez 3b 2 0 1 0 Kjrstad rf 1 0 0 0
D Jesus 3b 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 2 2 3
N.Lukes rf 3 0 1 1 C.Cwser cf 0 0 0 0
Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 R.Urias 3b 3 1 1 0
R.Nunez 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Lster 3b 1 0 1 0
J.Aello 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 1 3 1
Brantly c 3 0 1 0 Cameron lf 1 0 0 0
P.Clrke c 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Britton lf 3 0 1 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
Schwcke lf 1 1 1 0 N.Mzara dh 3 0 1 2
Bernard cf 3 0 1 0 Handley dh 1 0 0 0
S.Brroa cf 0 1 0 0 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
An.Sosa dh 2 0 0 0 C.Preto 2b 1 0 0 0
Wlliams dh 2 0 1 1
Toronto 200 000 002 - 4
Baltimore 022 030 00(x) - 7

E_Cordero (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jimenez (1), Schwecke (1), Williams (1), Hays (1), Cordero 2 (4). 3B_Stowers (1). HR_Hays (4). SB_Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thompson L, 2-1 3 5 4 4 0 3
Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thornton 2 4 3 3 0 1
Bard 1 1 0 0 1 1
Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Irvin W, 1-0 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 3
Krehbiel H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2
Akin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baumann 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vespi 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_2:21. A_7518

