Orioles 7, Blue Jays 4

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 35 7 11 7 Jimenez 2b 3 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Machado 2b 2 0 0 1 Mntcstl 1b 3 2 2 0 A.Brger ss 3 1 1 1 Wstburg ss 1 0 0 0 Ksevich ss 2 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 1 1 1 Mrtinez 3b 2 0 1 0 Kjrstad rf 1 0 0 0 D Jesus 3b 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 2 2 3 N.Lukes rf 3 0 1 1 C.Cwser cf 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 R.Urias 3b 3 1 1 0 R.Nunez 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Lster 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Aello 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 1 3 1 Brantly c 3 0 1 0 Cameron lf 1 0 0 0 P.Clrke c 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Britton lf 3 0 1 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 Schwcke lf 1 1 1 0 N.Mzara dh 3 0 1 2 Bernard cf 3 0 1 0 Handley dh 1 0 0 0 S.Brroa cf 0 1 0 0 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 An.Sosa dh 2 0 0 0 C.Preto 2b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams dh 2 0 1 1

Toronto 200 000 002 - 4 Baltimore 022 030 00(x) - 7

E_Cordero (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jimenez (1), Schwecke (1), Williams (1), Hays (1), Cordero 2 (4). 3B_Stowers (1). HR_Hays (4). SB_Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Thompson L, 2-1 3 5 4 4 0 3 Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 1 Thornton 2 4 3 3 0 1 Bard 1 1 0 0 1 1 Fernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Irvin W, 1-0 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 Krehbiel H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2 Akin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Baumann 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vespi 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_2:21. A_7518