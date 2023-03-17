Orioles 7, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|
|Jimenez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|A.Brger ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wstburg ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ksevich ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kjrstad rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D Jesus 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|N.Lukes rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Cwser cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lster 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Aello 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Brantly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cameron lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Clrke c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Britton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwcke lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Mzara dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bernard cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Handley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brroa cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|An.Sosa dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Preto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|200
|000
|002
|-
|4
|Baltimore
|022
|030
|00(x)
|-
|7
E_Cordero (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jimenez (1), Schwecke (1), Williams (1), Hays (1), Cordero 2 (4). 3B_Stowers (1). HR_Hays (4). SB_Cordero (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.
T_2:21. A_7518