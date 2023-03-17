Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Nationals 3, Mets 0

17 Mar, 2023
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 31 3 8 3
Lcastro lf 2 0 1 0 L.Thmas rf 3 1 1 0
Cnsegra cf 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0
Gllorme ss 3 0 0 0 Al.Call lf 2 0 1 1
Muricio ss 2 0 0 0 McKnzie lf 1 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 4 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 1 1 0
Br.Baty 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Cluff 2b 1 0 0 0
To.Nido c 2 0 1 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 1 2 0
Alvarez c 0 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0
Vientos 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Green cf 1 0 0 0
McIlwin rf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis dh 2 0 1 0
J.Davis rf 3 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 3 0 1 2
Winaker 1b 1 0 0 0
Cedrola lf 3 0 1 0
NY Mets 000 000 000 - 0
Washington 100 002 00(x) - 3

DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 11, Washington 7. 2B_Thomas (1), Vargas (2). 3B_Downs (1). SB_Locastro (6). SF_Call.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Senga 3 3 1 1 0 5
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2 4 2 2 2 2
Muckenhirn 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Peralta 3 3 0 0 0 2
Harris 2 0 0 0 1 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 3 1
Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Thompson (Baty).

Umpires_Home, James Jean; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Clint Vondrak; .

T_. A_4193

