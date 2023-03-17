Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Nationals 11, Astros 7

17 Mar, 2023
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 36 7 13 7
Al.Call cf 3 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 3 1 2 0
J.Downs cf 3 1 1 0 J.Drden cf 2 1 1 0
L.Grcia 2b 3 1 1 1 Je.Pena ss 3 2 3 3
D.Baker 2b 2 2 2 4 H.Neves ss 1 0 0 0
Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 McCrmck rf 2 1 0 0
R.Adams c 3 1 1 1 C.Julks rf 2 0 1 0
Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Da.Lile lf 2 0 1 1 Ya.Diaz 1b 1 1 1 1
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 0 Bregman dh 4 1 1 0
M.Chvis 1b 1 1 0 0 B.Mdris lf 2 0 1 0
M.Adams 1b 3 0 2 0 Mtjevic lf 3 0 0 0
Lpscomb 3b 0 1 0 0 Hensley 3b 1 0 1 1
Garrett rf 2 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 3 0 0 0
Rthrfrd rf 2 1 1 1 C.Stbbs c 1 0 1 1
V.Rbles dh 3 0 1 0 Salazar c 3 0 1 1
F.Arcia ph 1 0 1 0 Machado 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Wlson dh 1 2 1 2
L.Vlera ss 2 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 3 1 2 1
Washington 001 001 018 - 11
Houston 004 100 110 - 7

E_Stubbs (1). DP_Washington 1, Houston 0. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 10. 2B_Wilson (1), Julks (1). HR_Garcia (2), Baker (1), Adams (3), Pena 2 (2). SB_Dirden (1). SF_Diaz, Stubbs.

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gore 4 9 5 5 2 3
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colome 1 0 0 0 2 0
Finnegan 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Ward 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ferrer W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Liranzo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Brown 4 3 1 1 0 4
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gage 1 1 1 1 0 1
Stanek H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Martinez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Conn L, 0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Betances 1-3 3 3 3 1 1

Balk_Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso; .

T_2:54. A_3731

10 definiciones de Tagliafico: de la frase de Messi que le abrió la cabeza al plantel a la sorpresa por lo que tomó Scaloni en los festejos

Yorka mostrará "su verdad" y el impulso femenino durante el Vive Latino 2023

Murió Lance Reddick, actor de John Wick

El orden correcto para jugar toda la saga de Resident Evil

