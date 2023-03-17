Nationals 11, Astros 7

17 Mar, 2023
|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|Al.Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Myers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Downs cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Drden cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|D.Baker 2b
|2
|2
|2
|4
|H.Neves ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Julks rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lile lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chvis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Mdris lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mtjevic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lpscomb 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hensley 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|V.Rbles dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|F.Arcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlson dh
|1
|2
|1
|2
|L.Vlera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Washington
|001
|001
|018
|-
|11
|Houston
|004
|100
|110
|-
|7
E_Stubbs (1). DP_Washington 1, Houston 0. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 10. 2B_Wilson (1), Julks (1). HR_Garcia (2), Baker (1), Adams (3), Pena 2 (2). SB_Dirden (1). SF_Diaz, Stubbs.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gore
|4
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Finnegan
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ward
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrer W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Liranzo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Brown
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gage
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Conn L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Betances
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
Balk_Betances.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso; .
T_2:54. A_3731