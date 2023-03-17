English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 3
Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1
Sunday's Matches
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 0, Brentford 2
Friday's Match
Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
England Championship
Friday's Match
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0
Burnley 3, Wigan 0
Coventry 1, Hull 1
Preston 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Watford 0
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0
Sunday's Match
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1
Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 6, QPR 1
Millwall 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Preston 2
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Wigan 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1
Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, West Brom 1
Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1
Hull 1, Burnley 3
Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0
Bolton 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0
Oxford United 2, Derby 3
Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 1, Charlton 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5
Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Saturday's Matches
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Friday's Match
Crewe 4, Salford 3
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 0, Sutton United 0
Colchester 0, Stockport County 1
Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0
Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 1, Bradford 1
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Carlisle 2
Tuesday's Matches
Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stevenage 1, Crewe 0
Walsall 0, Swindon 0
Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Yeovil 1
Eastleigh 1, Oldham 0
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 1, Wealdstone 2
Woking 2, Maidenhead United 0
Wrexham 1, Southend 0
York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County 3, Dorking Wanderers 1
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0
Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1
Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe 1
York City FC 1, Altrincham 2
Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot 1
Barnet 2, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 8:30 a.m.
Barnet vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Oldham, 11 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Maidstone United FC, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Boreham Wood, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Aldershot, 11 a.m.
York City FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 11 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Gateshead FC, 11 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Southend, 11 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 11 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Woking, 11 a.m.
Notts County vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 11 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 11 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Barnet, 11 a.m.
Wrexham vs. York City FC, 11 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Bromley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Gateshead FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.