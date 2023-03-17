Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Angels 12, Royals 1

17 Mar, 2023
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 40 12 17 12
M.Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 2 1 0
McCllgh 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Adell lf 1 0 1 0
M.Grcia ss 3 0 1 0 B.Drury 2b 2 1 1 2
J.Gzman ss 1 0 1 0 J.Gomez 2b 2 0 1 2
N.Prtto dh 3 1 2 0 D.Gzman ss 2 0 0 0
Cropley dh 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh dh 2 2 2 0
Briceno c 1 0 1 0 Cabbage dh 1 0 0 0
L.Tresh c 2 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 4 1 2 1
D.Blnco cf 1 0 0 0 K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Bates cf 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0
Jo.Rave rf 1 0 0 1 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 2 0 0 0 Urshela ss 3 2 2 1
T.Gntry lf 2 0 1 0 Li.Soto 2b 1 1 1 0
Bradley lf 2 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 1 2 5
Alxnder 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Means 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 4 0 0 0
Wallace 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss c 1 0 0 0
J.Gvern 3b 0 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 4 1 2 0
Vlzquez cf 1 0 1 1
Kansas City 000 100 000 - 1
LA Angels 407 000 01(x) - 12

DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Garcia (2), Gomez (1), Walsh (3), Rendon (1), Lamb (2). 3B_Urshela (1). HR_Drury (2), Lamb (2). SF_Rave.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Heasley L, 0-1 2 1-3 9 9 9 1 2
Chamberlain 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kriske 2 4 0 0 1 0
Parrish 2 2 1 1 2 1
Los Angeles
Suarez W, 2-1 4 4 1 1 2 3
Warren 2 1 0 0 0 3
Joyce 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bachman 1 2 0 0 0 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Kriske (Adell), Joyce (Govern).

Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett; .

T_. A_9599

