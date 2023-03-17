Angels 12, Royals 1

Kansas City Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 40 12 17 12 M.Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 2 1 0 McCllgh 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Adell lf 1 0 1 0 M.Grcia ss 3 0 1 0 B.Drury 2b 2 1 1 2 J.Gzman ss 1 0 1 0 J.Gomez 2b 2 0 1 2 N.Prtto dh 3 1 2 0 D.Gzman ss 2 0 0 0 Cropley dh 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh dh 2 2 2 0 Briceno c 1 0 1 0 Cabbage dh 1 0 0 0 L.Tresh c 2 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 4 1 2 1 D.Blnco cf 1 0 0 0 K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Bates cf 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 Jo.Rave rf 1 0 0 1 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 2 0 0 0 Urshela ss 3 2 2 1 T.Gntry lf 2 0 1 0 Li.Soto 2b 1 1 1 0 Bradley lf 2 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 1 2 5 Alxnder 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Means 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 4 0 0 0 Wallace 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss c 1 0 0 0 J.Gvern 3b 0 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 4 1 2 0 Vlzquez cf 1 0 1 1

Kansas City 000 100 000 - 1 LA Angels 407 000 01(x) - 12

DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Garcia (2), Gomez (1), Walsh (3), Rendon (1), Lamb (2). 3B_Urshela (1). HR_Drury (2), Lamb (2). SF_Rave.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Heasley L, 0-1 2 1-3 9 9 9 1 2 Chamberlain 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kriske 2 4 0 0 1 0 Parrish 2 2 1 1 2 1

Los Angeles Suarez W, 2-1 4 4 1 1 2 3 Warren 2 1 0 0 0 3 Joyce 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bachman 1 2 0 0 0 1 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Kriske (Adell), Joyce (Govern).

Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett; .

T_. A_9599