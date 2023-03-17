AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162 Hershey 58 35 16 5 2 77 174 151 Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176 Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165 Lehigh Valley 60 31 23 3 3 68 184 183 Bridgeport 59 27 24 7 1 62 191 202 Hartford 59 25 23 4 7 61 180 190 WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176 Utica 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 178 Syracuse 57 28 21 5 3 64 198 184 Rochester 57 28 24 4 1 61 188 192 Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217 Laval 59 24 25 7 3 58 205 213 Cleveland 57 25 25 5 2 57 186 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 58 31 17 7 3 72 208 169 Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164 Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179 Rockford 59 28 22 5 4 65 180 193 Iowa 60 28 23 5 4 65 176 181 Grand Rapids 59 25 27 4 3 57 167 214 Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152 Coachella Valley 56 39 11 4 2 84 207 148 Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179 Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157 Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168 Bakersfield 58 28 26 2 2 60 176 182 Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196 San Jose 58 25 28 1 4 55 166 195 Henderson 60 22 33 0 5 49 159 180 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Henderson 2

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 5

Belleville 4, Utica 3

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 2, Laval 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Bakersfield 2, Texas 1

Coachella Valley 4, Iowa 1

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.